 Solar power could provide substantially more Danish electricity – The Post

Solar power could provide substantially more Danish electricity

Here comes the sun – and with a bit of planning, it is a resource that can be utilised even more effectively

DTU would like to see the solar panel area on fields expanded to half the size of Langeland (photo: Gunnar Bach Pedersen)
August 10th, 2018 11:49 am| by Stephen Gadd

Despite record amounts of sunshine and record sales of solar panels this year, solar power only contributes around 2 percent of electricity to the Danish national grid.

READ ALSO: Denmark home to the world’s largest solar plant – again

According to experts at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), this amount could be increased to 70 percent, reports DR Nyheder.

“In June and July there has been 20 percent more sunshine in Denmark compared to last year,” said Sune Thorsteinsson, a special consultant at DTU Fotonik.

“We’re just not utilising the full potential of the sun’s rays,” he added.

Half the size of Langeland
The researchers have calculated that if the roofs of private houses, industrial buildings and fields were fully utilised, it could cover 70 percent of Denmark’s annual electricity production.

The area of the fields would be around half that of the area of Langeland, and half of all south-facing roofs should be covered with solar panels, suggests Thorsteinsson.

“I believe that we ought to include solar panels on all new buildings because nowadays they are so cheap to install. You can even use solar panels as cladding for buildings for the same price per square metre as ordinary building material,” added Thorsteinsson.

READ ALSO: CIS – a state-of-the art building for a state-of-the art school

A bumper year
May was the best-ever month for electricity production from solar panels, with 166 GWh. Generally speaking, 2018 has been a very good year so far, with 675 GWh up to and including July, which is a marked increase from 2017, which totalled 529 GWh.

“The advantage of solar panels is that they more or less produce power without you having to lift a finger once the system is installed,” said Thorsteinsson.

Where does our power come from?


Wind: 40 percent
Coal: 17 percent
Biofuel: 13 percent
Water: 12 percent
Natural gas: 7 percent
Rubbish: 4 percent
Atomic power: 3 percent
The Sun: 2 percent
Oil: 1 percent

Source: Energinet

Related News



Latest News

National
A bad hair day for qualified hairdressers
News
FC Copenhagen back on top after New Firm triumph
International
Russian gas pipeline muddying domestic political waters
Culture
New look nation: a quarter of a century on from the cartoon that defined Danishness

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved