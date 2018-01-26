Spain sunk as Denmark advance to secondary group stage in Croatia

Denmark was in a precarious position ahead of their clash with Spain in the European Handball Championship last night.

The Danes had stumbled against the Czech Republic and were in danger of taking zero points along to the secondary group stage. Spain, meanwhile, were flying after destroying teams like the Czechs by 17 goals.

But, as they had done so many times before, the Danes stepped up when it counted, running away from the Spanish in a 25-22 win. Reasonably unknown Peter Balling made his breakthrough for the national team with a sterling eight-goal performance.

Tight group

Perhaps the only disappointment about yesterday was the Czechs beating Hungary in the other match in Group D, which means the Danes will only take two points through to the secondary group stage.

The good news is that none of the other teams will take a maximum of four points. Macedonia has three points, Spain, Denmark, Germany and the Czechs two and Slovenia just one. The two top teams qualify for the semi-final.

The Danes face Slovenia on Friday, Germany on Sunday and Macedonia on Wednesday.