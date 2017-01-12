Spectacular lookout tower to open in Zealand

After almost a year of construction and five years of planning, Camp Adventure is now ready to open its gates for visitors to Scandinavia’s first experience tower.

It is hoped that at least 100,000 visitors will want to see the tower this year alone.

The 45-metre-high tower is located in the middle of Gisselfeld Kloster’s forest in southern Zealand.

READ ALSO: In touch with the treetops: the canopy walkway down the road from Copenhagen

Visitors walk along a 900 metre boardwalk through the hilly forest to the tower base and then take a 650 metre long ramp up into the tower that overlooks southern Zealand.

Official opening

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen along with other dignitaries will be at the official opening ceremony on Saturday March 30 but the lookout tower will first be open to the public the following day.

The project should have been finished last year, but the revolutionary design posed more challenges than expected.

Camp Adventure’s tower will be open every day from 10:00-18:00 except Thursday, when it is open until 20:00. Tickets are 125kr per person.