Speeding more prevalent in rural areas

The Danish word for speed (‘fart’) is probably one of the more amusing words to English-speakers in Denmark. But speeding in no laughing matter on Denmark’s roads, and probably least of all in the little town of Sandved.

Located near Næstved in south Zealand, Sandved handed out 173 speeding tickets for every 1,000 cars monitored by police scanners in the town – a Danish record for last year, according to figures from the state police Rigspolitiet.