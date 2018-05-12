Sporting News in Brief: FC Midtjylland win the Superliga

FC Midtjylland wrapped up the 2017/18 Superliga title yesterday with a 1-0 win over AC Horsens after Marc Dal Hende’s 11th league goal.

Yesterday’s matches saw the conclusion of what was a tense Superliga season that featured Midtjylland and second place Brøndby IF battling it out until the final matchday. This is the Herning-based club’s second Superliga title, having won it previously during the 2014-15 season.

Rounding out the top four are FC Nordsjælland and last season’s champions FCK.

Helsingør were relegated as a result of the relegation playoffs, with Lyngby and Silkeborg still fighting for their survival.

Swedes win on penalties

The 2018 IIHF World Championship ended Sunday at the Royal Arena with Sweden winning a closely contested final over Switzerland. The game did not lack action and featured three periods of back-and-forth hockey, ending in a score of 2-2. Following a goalless overtime period, the Swedes prevailed 2-1 in a penalty shootout. Switzerland were one of the best stories of the tournament, as they came into matches against top nations such as Finland and Canada as underdogs and pulled off upset victories. Although Denmark’s tournament came to an end in the group stages, Danish fans have a lot to be happy about after a strong performance that featured victories over Finland and Germany.

Eller one game away from Stanley Cup finals

In other hockey news, Danish player Lars Eller’s NHL team, the Washington Capitals, are just one game away from reaching the Stanley Cup finals. Following last night’s 3-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the playoff series between the two teams is tied at three games apiece. The final game of the series will be played on Wednesday night.

Danes win second match at Thomas Cup

The Danish men’s badminton team prevailed over Russia in their second group game of the 2018 Thomas Cup in Bangkok. The 5-0 victory secured their spot in the quarterfinals and they will play Malaysia next to decide the group winner. Denmark are the defending champions and will hope to keep their early momentum going into the knockout rounds.

Danish captain calls on FIFA to allow Peruvian to play

Simon Kjær, the Danish national team captain, has signed an open letter to FIFA asking to lift the suspension of Peruvian national player Paolo Guerrero. The 34-year-old Guerrero was suspended in October after testing positive for cocaine, which he claimed he ingested by drinking coca tea. The letter was also signed by the captains of the other two teams in Denmark’s World Cup group, Hugo Lloris of France and Mile Jedinak of Australia.