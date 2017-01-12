Sports News in Brief: Badminton Denmark aiming big with ambitious strategy

Badminton Denmark has confirmed a 12-year strategy to attract the world’s top tournaments to these shores. Created in collaboration with Sport Event Denmark, the strategy will group elite tournaments into packages to make their hosting viable.

Included on its hit-list are the World Championships (both in 2022 and then in 2030 to mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s association) and biennial team tournaments, such as the recently-held men’s event the Thomas Cup.

Denmark has previously hosted the annual World Championships (does not take place in an Olympic year) the most times – in 2014, 1999, 1991 and 1983 – but never hosted the Thomas Cup or the Uber Cup, the women’s team tournament.

Olesen boosts Ryder Cup chances with win in Italy

Danish golfer Thorbjørn Olesen, 28, yesterday carded a 64 to win the Italian Open by one shot – the fifth European Tour title of his career – to significantly increase his chances of qualifying to play in this year’s Ryder Cup. The win saw him rise five places to fifth in the European Tour standings, from which the top four will make it. Olesen began one shot off the pace and ended up finishing one clear of Italy’s Francesco Molinari, the winner of last week’s PGA at Wentworth.

Unflappable Wozniacki back in action today with match delicately poised

Caroline Wozniacki may have been struggling in her French Open fourth round tie against Russian opponent Daria Kasatkina last night, but she was at her breezy, agreeable best when the tournament officials bizarrely decided to over-rule both players and extend the match despite poor visibility. For nearly five minutes, the pair stood at the net, arguing their case to the umpire, and then match referee, and finally the tournament referee, as the crowd bayed for more action. Wozniacki had just lost an opening set tiebreaker 5-7 (after trailing 1-3 and then leading 5-3), but smiled throughout the ordeal. Play resumed at 1-1 and finished at 3-3, with the contest scheduled to continue this morning as the second match on the Philippe Chatrier showcase court – most probably at around 11:30.

Starlet kicks off her grand slam career with win

Danish starlet Clara Tauson is competing in her first ever junior grand slam tournament at the French Open, and over the weekend the 15-year-old got off to a winning start, beating her Belarusian opponent Viktoryia Kanapatskaya 7-5, 6-2. Despite her debut, she is seeded number five thanks to some impressive recent form. Next up is the UK’s Emma Raducanu today at 12:00 with a place in the final 16 at stake.

Peruvian captain Guerrero wastes no time in establishing credentials

Barely a week after FIFA lifted its ban on the Peruvian football captain Paolo Guerrero, following an appeal co-signed by national team captain Simon Kjær and his French and Australian counterparts, he was back doing what he enjoys best (no, not drug taking): scoring! The 34-year-old yesterday found the net twice in an impressive 3-0 win in Saudi Arabia that will certainly make Denmark – dour in a 0-0 draw in Sweden on Saturday – sit up and take notice. Guerrero is appealing against the positive cocaine test that led to his 14-month suspension.

Washington Capitals a break up in the Stanley Cup finals

Danish NHL player Lars Eller and the Washington Capitals now lead the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 following a 3-1 win on Saturday – the first game of the series to take place in the US capital. With Game 4 scheduled to also take place in Washington DC – tonight from 02:00; coverage on TV3 Sport – the Capitals just need to win their home games to claim the Stanley Cup and make Eller the first ever Dane to win it. Games 5 and 7 will take place in Las Vegas – four of the seven-match finals – courtesy of the Golden Knights having the best record over the regular season.

Hjørring side win women’s football championship

North Jutland women’s football side Fortuna Hjørring can once again call themselves the champions of Denmark – their tenth title and first since 2016. They won 4-0 away at Ballerup-Skovlunde to make it mathematically impossible for their closest rivals, Brøndby, to overtake them. A 2-1 win away at Brøndby in May put them in the driving seat, although they failed to take advantage in their penultimate game, losing 1-2 at home to VSK Aarhus.