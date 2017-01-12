Sports News in Brief: Bendtner the goal lord of Norway

For a man who has endured more opposition than most, it’s been a good few weeks for controversial Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner.

Earlier this month, the big man won the league with his Norwegian club Rosenborg before scoring the final goal in Denmark’s 5-1 win in Dublin against the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup playoffs.

On Sunday, it got even better for Bendtner as he finished top of the goal scorer charts in the Norwegian Eliteserien this season thanks to 19 goals – two more than Ohi Omoijuanfo of Stabæk.

The 29-year-old Dane also netted three goals for Rosenborg in the Europa League this season, although he could not stop them being eliminated last week as they lost to Real Sociedad.

Astralis loses nail-biter in front of 12,000

The Danish Counter-Strike team Astralis lost a nail-biting Blast Pro Series final held at the Royal Arena over the weekend. In front of around 12,000 spectators, Astralis lost 1-2 to the German team SK Gaming in a final that lasted several hours and needed extra rounds to find a winner. SK Gaming took home almost 800,000 kroner for the triumph.

Double Danish badminton woe in Hong Kong

There was no Danish glory at the final Super Series event of the year, as both the men’s and mixed doubles pairings lost their respective finals in the Hong Kong Open over the weekend. Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding lost 12-21, 18-21 to the Indonesian world number ones Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo, while Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen lost 15-21, 13-21 to Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang of China. 20-year-old starlet Anders Antonsen lost a close semi to the Chinese Olympic champion Chen Long by 14-21, 21-19, 17-21.

Mags finishes up F1 season outside the points

Kevin Magnussen’s decision to have an aggressive stance in the Formula 1 season’s final race of the year in Abu Dhabi ended up not paying dividends. The Danish racer ended up out of the points in 13th after spinning off the track early on and fighting his way back from 20th. Magnussen finishes the season with 19 points from 20 races, good enough for 14th overall, just behind his teammate Romain Grosjean, who finished 13th with 28 points. The Dane described his first season with Haas as “fun” and “pretty good”.

Young Dane handed Bundesliga debut

Young Danish talent Niklas Nartey, 17, was given his first taste of the Bundesliga over the weekend, coming on as a substitute with about seven minutes to go in FC Köln’s 0-2 loss to Hertha Berlin. The midfielder, who joined the German outfit from FC Copenhagen earlier this year, has scored six goals in 18 games at youth level for Denmark. It’s been a rough season for Bundesliga side FC Köln this season. After 13 rounds, the side have yet to win a game and are rock bottom of the league with just two measly points. A fellow Dane, defender Frederik Sørensen, also turns out for the ‘The Billy Goats’, as they are nicknamed.