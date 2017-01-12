Sports News in Brief: Danish swimming queen calls it a day

Lotte Friis, one of Denmark’s best ever swimmers, has announced that she will retire from competitive swimming effective immediately.

Friis, 29, has been an integral part of the recent successes of the Danish swimming team, winning a host of medals at World and European Championships in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m free style. She holds Nordic records in all three events.

Friis also won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, but had been struggling in recent years, with her last medal at a major championship coming in 2013.

NHL naysayers

Denmark’s chances to impress at the upcoming IIHF World Championship in ice hockey have taken a series of blows thanks to a number of NHL players announcing they would not be participating for the red and whites.

Aside from star keeper Frederik Andersen (Toronto Maple Leafs), Frans Nielsen (Detroit Red Wings), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Columbus Blue Jackets), Philip Larsen (Vancouver Canucks), Jannik Hansen and Mikkel Bødker (both San Jose Sharks) have decided to skip the tournament.

The good news is that Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg Jets) – who set a Danish record for NHL points this season – has agreed to play, while Lars Eller (Washington Capitals) could still join if his club are knocked out of the playoffs.

Journeyman Wozzie

Denmark’s top tennis player Caroline Wozniacki was forced to endure a stinging insult from the camp of one of her rivals, Maria Sharapova, who has just returned from a 15-month doping ban.

The Russian’s agent, Max Eisenbud, called Wozniacki a “journeyman” and accused her of trying to hinder Sharapova from playing at the French Open next month because it was her “last chance to win a Slam”.

The attack comes after Wozniacki and several other players blasted Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart for allowing Sharapova to take part in their tournament as a wild card player while her drug ban was still in effect.

Bundesliga select

When the Bundesliga kicks off next summer, every game will have a Danish connection.

The German league has announced that Danish-owned Derbystar will become its official ball next season.

Derbystar, which is a German subsidiary of the Danish company Select, has signed a four year agreement to supply match balls to the two top divisions in Germany.

Boxer facing prison

The former European super featherweight champion Lars Lund Jensen is facing prison after being charged with the rape of a woman he lived with.

He was also charged with assault, vandalism, theft and illegal entry.

Jensen, 55, who briefly held the European super featherweight in 1988, has found himself behind bars before thanks to a 2012 conviction for beating up his ex-girlfriend.