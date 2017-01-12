Sports News in Brief: Denmark pulls out of Euro 2024/28 bids

The Danish football association, the DBU, has confirmed it is no longer interested in co-hosting the European Championship in either 2024 or 2028 with Nordic neighbours Norway, Sweden and Finland. Denmark, which will host three games at Euro 2020, was not the first to pull out, however. Norway did so last week and Sweden then withdrew on Sunday. Initially the quartet had expressed an interest in March 2016. DBU head Jesper Møller clarified that while the federation would pursue plans to host European women’s and youth tournaments, it was not ready to host a major men’s tournament. However, that might change in the future, he added.

Wild Thing heading to Denmark

Big-hitting John Daly, the 1991 US PGA and 1995 British Open champion, will be among the competitors at Denmark’s summer European Tour tournament in Himmerland, northeastern Jutland. His participation underlines the growing allure of the Made in Denmark tournament (August 24-27), which is quickly gaining a reputation thanks to its cosy atmosphere and short 16th hole, ‘Himmerland Hill’, which resembles an amphitheatre (see video below). Daly told Golf magazine that he had seen the hole on television and liked what he saw: “The atmosphere [in Europe] is much cosier and more relaxed than in the US, and I’ve heard that the tournament in Denmark is very special in this regard.” Made in Denmark adheres to a strict policy to not pay appearance fees to any of the participating golfers.