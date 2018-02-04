 Sports News in Brief: Eller evens up Stanley Cup Finals – The Post

Sports News in Brief: Eller evens up Stanley Cup Finals

In other news, Åge Hareide hits back at interviewer, Wozniacki moves on at the French Open and Skjern win the handball championship

Eller leads the Capitals to victory (photo: Michael Miller)
May 31st, 2018 3:55 pm| by Oliver Raassina
Danish NHL player Lars Eller and the Washington Capitals defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday morning to even up the series at one game apiece.

Eller played a decisive role in the game, notching one goal and two assists. The game was tense right up until the end, with goalie Braden Holtby’s stunning save with a minute to go keeping the Capitals ahead.

The game followed up an exciting Game 1, where the Golden Knights prevailed 6-4 in what was a back-and-forth affair.

The Capitals’ win marked their first ever in a Stanley Cup finals, after their previous trip to the finals ended in a defeat to the Detroit Red Wings in a four-game sweep.

Eller and the Capitals continue their Stanley Cup campaign on Sunday morning in the third game of the series.

Hareide criticises interview
Danish national team manager Åge Hareide has stated that some of his comments published in an interview with Jyllands-Posten were taken out of context. The comments appeared to question the quality of the French national team. But Hareide has now come out and said that the interviewer misunderstood his statements. Troels Henriksen, the interviewer, responded by defending the interview.

Wozniacki advances at Roland Garros
Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the third round of the French Open after a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Spain’s Georgina Garcia Perez. Wozniacki will face Pauline Prementier of France in the next round. Wozniacki faces a difficult draw at the French Open as her side of the bracket features the bookies’ favourite Elina Svitolina, as well as Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens. Wozniacki’s camp also announced that she would be returning to international team tennis next year for the 2019 Fed Cup season.

Handball championship returns to Skjern
Skjern Håndbold have won the Danish handball championship after a thrilling 27-26 victory over Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. The game went right down to the wire as Bjerringbro-Silkeborg hit the crossbar with 50 seconds to go, but were unable to tie the game. The win marks the second championship for the west-Jutland club and their first since 1999. The first game of the series ended 29-29, setting up last night’s decisive match. Skjern’s Anders Eggert was the game’s high scorer with 10 goals.

Sports News in Brief: Eller evens up Stanley Cup Finals
