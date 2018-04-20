Sports News in Brief: FIFA investigating Danish clubs for youth signings

According to sources close to Jyllands-Posten newspaper, the international football governing body FIFA is investigating FC Copenhagen and FC Nordsjælland for possibly breaching regulations in connection with two youth players.

FCK is reported to be under the microscope for its dealings with Ivorian player Aboubakar Keita when he was under the age of 18, while FCN is similarly being scrutinised for its handling of US starlet Jonathan Amon, who arrived in Denmark as a 16-year-old.

A number of big clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been handed steep fines in the past for breaches in youth protocol. They were also forbidden from purchasing players for a period of time.

Both FCK and FCN have denied breaking any rules, contending that the players signed contracts once they turned 18.

Mag-nificent in Bahrain

The Danish racing driver Kevin Magnussen secured his best F1 result in quite some time with a fifth-placed finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. An exciting race saw the Dane start sixth in the grid before holding off a late charge from Nico Hülkenberg to secure 10 points. His fifth-placed finish equalled the best ever result for his team Haas. Magnussen currently sits ninth in the overall driver standings after two races.

Teen sets Davis Cup record

The tennis starlet Holger Rune has become Denmark’s youngest-ever Davis Cup participant at the ripe old age of 14 years and 344 days. The youngster made his debut by beating the number 311 in the world, Egypt’s Youssef Hossam, thus breaking the record held by none other than the legendary Kurt Nielsen. The 6-2, 7-6 result was unfortunately not enough to overcome the Egyptians, who were already ahead 3-0 in the tie at that point.

Danish eSports glory

Two Danes, Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther and Mads ‘Broxah’ Bock-Pedersen, were part of the British eSports team Fnatic that secured victory in the European League of Legends Championship Series (EU LCS) at a sold-out Royal Arena in Copenhagen over the weekend. Fnatic dispatched the Spanish outfit G2 Esports – who have another Dane, Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen, on board – in the final.

Silver in Golden League

The Danish handball team finished second behind France at the Golden League competition held in Norway over the past week. The Danes started off by losing to France, before beating Norway and Iceland. The next big tournament for the men’s team will be the World Handball Championship, which is being held in Denmark next January.