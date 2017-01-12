Sports News in Brief: VAR could hit Superliga by 2020

The league association Divisionsforeningen is looking into the possibility of incorporating Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Superliga in the 2020-21 season.

A number of leagues across Europe have already embraced the contentious initiative, and Divisionsforeningen wants to look into whether it is viable to roll it out in the top Danish flight as well.

“It doesn’t just revolve around weighing up the pros and cons, as there is a lot of red tape involved. But we are optimistic, and if it looks reasonable, we are prepared to get started,” Claus Thomsen, the head of Divisionsforeningen, told Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

READ ALSO: Tour de France coming to Denmark

Divisionsforeningen estimates that implementing VAR in the Superliga will cost around 15 million kroner per season.

Brøndby, Hobro both sack coaches

Alexander Zorniger, who led Brøndby to a second-placed finish in the Superliga and a cup title last season, has been fired by the Danish side following a run of poor results. Last year the German brought Brøndby tantalisingly close to their first Superliga title since 2005, but the club has struggled this season and now sits in fourth, a whopping 22 points behind leaders FC Copenhagen. Martin Retov will take over until Brøndby find a long-term replacement. Elsewhere, bottom side Hobro also sacked its coach Allan Kuhn this week, with Peter Sørensen taking over there.

Talented teen in pole position for F1

Danish Formula 1 fans could have yet another reason to cheer in the future as it was revealed that talented racer Christian Lundgaard will drive for the esteemed team ART Grand Prix in Formula 3 this season. The 17-year-old Dane, who has been part of Renault Sport Academy over the past two years, is being positioned to be part of the F1 circuit in 2021 – although Renault Sport Academy head Mia Sharizman believes Lundgaard will get some F1 testing experience already this season. ART Grand Prix has previously fostered drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg.

Denmark could get extra Champions League spot

All Danish teams have been knocked out of Europe this season already, but there is still a chance for the Danish Superliga to be handed an extra Champions League qualification spot for 2020. It could have been settled yesterday if the final teams from Croatia and Switzerland (the two countries that can deprive Denmark of 15th place on the coefficient ranking) both got knocked out of the Europa League. Zurich lost, but Dinamo Zagreb won, meaning that the Croatian side needs just a single point in the last-16 to overtake the Danes. The draw takes place today at noon.

Two Danes up for world handball award

Fresh off winning Denmark’s first Men’s Handball World Championship, Mikkel Hansen and Rasmus Lauge are among the five nominees for the 2018 IHF World Handball Player of the Year award. The pair have won many plaudits recently – with Hansen winning player of the tournament at the World Championships and Lauge winning European Player of the Year. Their competition for the world title consists of Sander Sagosen (Norway), Jim Gottfridsson (Sweden) and Vincent Gérard (France). There are no Danes among the women’s nominees.

Swedes spoil Euro bball chance

The Danish men’s national basketball side missed a big chance to reach the qualification round for the FIBA 2021 European Championship after losing 79-74 to Sweden last night in Malmö. The Danes led 61-57 at the end of the third quarter, but fell short following a dramatic back-and-forth affair in the last quarter. The loss means the Danes must now play another pre-qualification match in August.

OB talent signs with MLS giant

Young forward Mathias Jørgensen has been sold by OB Odense to MLS side New York Red Bulls in a deal worth a reported 15 million kroner. The 18-year-old talent, who was recently on trial with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach, managed to score three goals in 18 games for OB.