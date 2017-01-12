Sports News in Brief: Wozzie breaks final curse in Tokyo triumph

It took seven tries, but Caroline Wozniacki eventually did it. She managed to win a final in 2017. After losing six in a row this year, the Danish tennis darling finally won one after convincingly overcoming Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-0, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. The triumph followed a crushing win against world number one Garbiñe Muguruza in the semis.
Aside from 1.2 million kroner in cash, Wozniacki nets 470 WTA points and looks on course to qualify for the WTA Finals championships in Singapore – where the top eight-ranked players in the world are invited to participate.