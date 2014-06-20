Contact us Advertise with us

Sports News in Briefs: Denmark embarks on road to Russia

Elsewhere, there’s ice hockey optimism, Wozzy has a chance and Magnussen is gearing up for Monza

New kit, new beginnings (photo: DBU)
September 1st, 2016 12:29 pm
This weekend, the Danish national football team begins the arduous task of trying to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Rather appropriately, they have to get through Group E and most of eastern Europe to get there.

But it all kicks off in a familiar setting in Copenhagen this Sunday when the Armenians come to town. Armenia have proved a testy opponent in recent years, most notably in their emphatic 4-0 win at Parken in 2013, which remains a blight on Danish football history.

The Danes face perhaps their toughest challenge next month away in Poland, before taking on Montenegro (home), Kazakhstan (home) and Romania (away).



Denmark warmed up by beating Lichtenstein 5-0 last night in a friendly in Horsens thanks to goals from Nicolai Jørgensen (2), Andreas Cornelius, Viktor Fischer and Jens Stryger Larsen.

 

Puck drops on Winter Olympic qualification
The Danish ice hockey team is in Minsk this week trying to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Danes have assembled arguably the best ever Danish team with all but one of their NHL players lacing up their skates. Denmark face hosts Belarus tonight, before taking on Slovenia tomorrow and Poland on Sunday.

Only the group winners will progress to the Olympic Games, Denmark got a confidence boost earlier this week when they beat Latvia 3-0 in Riga.

 

Woz a surprise!
Recent woes have seen Caroline Wozniacki plummet to 74th in the WTA rankings, but she has a good chance of taking a big step back up thanks to an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win against 10th seeded Svetlana Kuznetova in the second round of the US Open and a decent looking draw.

The Dane faces 58th-ranked Monika Niculescu in the third round, a player she has yet to lose a set to in six contests, and should she win she’ll most likely face eighth seed Madison Keys in the fourth round, the toughest opponent she could potentially meet until the semi-finals.

The bookies have accordingly slashed her odds to 50/1.

 

Magnussen eyeing Monza
The Danish Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen looks set to take part in this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix despite sustaining an injury in a nasty crash in Belgium last Sunday.

The Renault driver crashed while hammering down the track at almost 300 km per hour and was taken to the hospital with a damaged ankle.

The 23-year-old still needs to pass a final fitness test before getting the green light to race.

 

Transfer run down
Ahead of the transfer deadline last night, few deals were likely to rival those that have seen Rafael van der Vaart, Jores Okore and Nicolai Biolesen join Danish Superliga clubs this month. But there was plenty of more action before the clock ticked past midnight.

Among the more interesting ones, FC Midtjylland loaned the Brazilian striker Bruninho from China, Jesper Juelsgaard joined AGF from Brøndby, Sparta Prague captured FCM’s Vaclav Kadlec and SønderjyskE sold Adama Guira to Lens.

Transfer overview in the Superliga:


AC Horsens

In: Kim Aabech (AGF), Jonas Gemmer (FC Midtjylland), Hallur Hansson (Vendsyssel), Patryk Wolanski (F.C Midtjylland), Doneil Henry (West Ham)

Out: Malthe Boesen, Alusine Pagal , Jørgen Simon Jørgensen

AGF

In: Aleksandar Jovanovic (Radnicki Nic), Kasper Junker (Rander FC), Martin Spelmann (Genclerbirligi), Mustafa Amini (Randers), Anthony J. Soares (Viking), Björn Daniel Sverrisson (Viking), Mustapha Bundu  (Hereford), Jesper Juelsgaard (Brøndby), Christopher Oikonomidis (Lazio)

Out: Kim Aabech (AC Horsens), Lukas Fernandes (SønderjyskE), Josip Elez (Lazio), Malthe Dahl Overgaard (Kjellerup), Daniel Christensen (Westerlo), Jesper Lange (Helsingborg), Mate Vatzatde

AaB

In: Markus Holgersson (Anorthosis), Marco Meilinger (Austria Wien), Nicklas Helenius (Paderborn), Casper Sloth (Leeds), Edison Flores (Universitario de Deportes)

Out: Kenneth Emil Petersen (Odense Boldklub), Mathias Thrane (Odense Boldklub), Rasmus Jönsson (Odense Boldklub), Lukas Spalvis (Sporting CP), Asger Bust, Thomas Augustinussen, Nicolaj Thomsen (Nantes), Andreas Bruhn (Viborg), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel), Nicklas Helenius (Silkeborg), Gilli Rolantsson (Brann), Viktor Ahlmann (Fram Larvik)

Brøndby

In: Jonas Borring, Jose Ariel Nunez (Olimpia), Gustaf Nilsson (Falkenberg), Benedikt Röcker (Greuther Fürth), Hjortur Hermannsson (PSV), Hany Mukhtar (Benfica), Marcos Urena (F.C Midtjylland), Jan Kliment  (Stuttgart)

Out: Riza Durmisi (Real Betis), Daniel Agger, Martin Ørnskov (Lyngby), Malthe Johansen, Andreas Hansen (HB Køge), Johan Elmander, Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården), David Boysen (Roda), Jonas Borring (F.C Midtjylland), Jesper Juelsgaard (AGF)

Esbjerg fB

In: Brent McGrath (FC Fredericia), Mads Hvilsom (Braunschweig), Lasse Mikkelsen (PSV)

Out: Jesper Rasmussen, Lasse Rise (Lyngby), Emil Lyng, Søren Andreasen, Jerry Lucena, Mohammed Fellah (FC Nordsjælland), Mick van Buren (Slavia Prag), Martin Dubravka (Liberec)

FC Copenhagen

In: Peter Ankersen (Salzburg), Rasmus Falk Jensen (Odense Boldklub), Robin Olsen (Paok), Andrija Pavlovic (Cukaricki), Brandur Hendriksson (Vendsyssel), Jan Gregus (Jablonec), Mathias Bonde (PSV), Nicolai Boilesen (Ajax), Jores Okore (Aston Villa)

Out: Thomas Kaminski (Anderlecht), Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord), Marvin Pourie (Randers), Brandur Hendriksson (Randers), Berat Beciri (Næstved), Christoffer Remmer (Molde)

FC Midtjylland

In: Markus Halsti (DC United), Babajide David (Thisted), Jonas Borring (Brøndby), Bruninho (Guangzhou R&F F.C.), Gustav Wikheim (Gent)

Out: Kristian Bach Bak, Jim Larsen, Jonas Gemmer (AC Horsens), Nikolaj Bodurov (Fulham), Petter Andersson, Marcos Urena (Brøndby), Daniel Royes (New York Red bulls), Patryk Wolanski (AC Horsens), Alexander Munksgaard​ (Lyngby)

FC Nordsjælland

In: Mohammed Fellah (Esbjerg fB), Divine Naah (Manchester City), Abdul Mumin, Indy Groothuizen (Ajax), Ernest Asante (Stabæk), Karlo Bartolec (NK Lokomotiva)

Out: Emre Mor (Dortmund), David Moberg Karlsson (Norrköping), Oliver Thychosen (Viborg), Lucas Haren (HIK), Erik Berthelsen (HIK), David Jensen (Utrecht), Johannes Ritter (FC Helsingør), Ramon Rodrigues (SønderjyskE)

Lyngby BK

In: Kristoffer Larsen (Brann), Lasse Rise (Esbjerg), Martin Ørnskov (Brøndby if), Jesper Hansen (Bastia Calcio), Emil Larsen (Columbus Crew), Alexander Munksgaard (F.C Midtjylland), Hallgrimur Jonasson (OB)

Out: Dennis Sørensen, Oke Akpoveta, Daniel Jensen, Lars Brøgger (AB), Jens Kaalund (Nykøbing), Mikkel Basse (F.C Helsingør), Surprise (Helsingborg

Odense Boldklub

In: Kenneth Emil Petersen (AaB), Jeppe Tverskov (Randers), Mathias Thrane (AaB), Joao Pereira (SønderjyskE), Rasmus Jönsson (AaB), Nana Welbeck (NK Krka)

Out: Azer Busuladzic (Dinamo Bukarest), Mohammed Diarra, Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København), Lasse Nielsen (Lech Poznan), Maksym Koval (Dynamo Kiev), Anders Thomsen (Middelfart), Lukas Talbro (Brentford), Nermin Fejzic (Svendborg), Lucas jensen (Hobro), Hallgrimur Jonasson (Lyngby), Ari Skulason (Lokeren), Michael Tørnes (Vitesse)

Randers FC

In: Kasper Enghardt (FC Helsingør), Frederik Due (HB Køge), Joni Kauko (Cottbus), Hannes Halldorsson (Nijmegen), Brandur Hendriksson (F.C København), Mayron George (Hobro), Marvin Pourie (FCK)

Out: Jeppe Tverskov (Odense Boldklub), Kasper Junker (AGF), Jack Duncan, Christian Keller (Viborg), Mustafa Amini (AGF), Moussa Maazou

Silkeborg IF

In: Niels Bisp Rasmussen (Vejle Boldklub), Mikkel Cramer (Skive), Nicklas Helenius (AaB), Ibrahim Moro (Adana Demirspor), Jens Rinke (SønderjyskE), Emil Lyng

Out: Nicolaj Ritter (SønderjyskE)

SønderjyskE

In: Mikael Uhre (Skive), Nicolaj Ritter (Silkeborg), Matthias Maak (SV Grödig), Lukas Fernandes (AGF), Erik Nissen, Sakari Mattila (Fulham), Phllip Zinckernagel (Helsingør), Ramon Rodrigues (F.C Nordsjælland)

Out: Joao Pereira (Odense Boldklub), Andreas Oggesen, Francis Dickoh, Søren Mussmann, Jens Rinke, Sebastian Sommer (Kolding IF), Thomas Dalgaard (Vendsyssel), Adama Guira (Lens)

Viborg FF

In: Patrick Bang (Vendsyssel), Christian Keller (Viborg), Andreas Bruhn (AaB), Oliver Thychosen (FC Nordsjælland), Jung-Bin Park (Hobro), Jacob Dehn Andersen (Vejle Boldklub)

Out: Christopher Poulsen, Jeff Mensah, Ante Rukavina (Dinamo Zagreb), Sebastian Andersen, Jacob Egeris, Nicholas Gotfredsen, Antonio Stankov, Lukas Lerager (Zulte-Waregem), Patrick Bang Nielsen, Sebastian Denius (Kjellerup)

 

