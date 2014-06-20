This weekend, the Danish national football team begins the arduous task of trying to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Rather appropriately, they have to get through Group E and most of eastern Europe to get there.

But it all kicks off in a familiar setting in Copenhagen this Sunday when the Armenians come to town. Armenia have proved a testy opponent in recent years, most notably in their emphatic 4-0 win at Parken in 2013, which remains a blight on Danish football history.

The Danes face perhaps their toughest challenge next month away in Poland, before taking on Montenegro (home), Kazakhstan (home) and Romania (away).