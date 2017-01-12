Sports Round-Up: All hail the lord as Bendtner shirts sell out in 17 hours

Nicklas Bendtner’s arrival at FC Copenhagen has sparked a shopping frenzy among fans.

In just 17 hours, home shirts bearing ‘Bendtner 32’ have sold out in all adult sizes.

Whilst shirts can still be pre-ordered, fans can now expect to wait anywhere between 7-14 days before they can pay homage to the Lord.

First game next Tuesday?

Bendtner’s arrival has clearly made a stir, and the Dane will now be hoping to make an impact where it really matters – on the pitch.

In a slightly ironic twist, it could be that Bendtner makes his first appearance behind closed doors, when FCK take on Brøndby in the reserve league on Tuesday.

IN OTHER FOOTBALL NEWS:

FCK make record-breaking start but then slip from the summit

FCK have set a new Superliga record for the best start to a season. With a home victory against FC Nordsjælland on August 25, the Copenhagen outfit have now won all seven of their opening league fixtures. The return of 21 points took them past the previous record of 19 points set by Brøndby in 1996. Having achieved the record, FCK subsequently suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Aalborg, a match in which they dominated possession. The loss leaves top-placed FC Midtjylland as the only undefeated side in the league this season.

Ajax Dane-less for first time in an eternity

Dutch side Ajax are without a Dane in the first team squad for the first time in 10 years. The quirky record comes after a number of recent departures. In the summer, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen and Lasse Schöne left for Salzburg and Genoa respectively. Then last week, Kasper Dolberg made the move to Nice, bringing the decade of Danes to an end. It is a long-standing tradition that Danes look to Ajax as a place to ply their trade. Going back even further, a total of 26 Danes have made first-team appearances for the club – more than any other foreign nationality. However, there is one man left standing so to speak, as a 19-year-old, Victor Jensen, holds a place in the youth squad.

Goals galore for Danish women

The Danish women’s football side defeated Israel 3-0 on Tuesday, continuing their excellent start to the Euro 2021 qualifiers. In a match that saw the Danes have 20 shots on goal, they took the lead after a calamitous own goal from Lia Gal Barki on 13 minutes. It remained 1-0 until the 79th minute when Nadia Nadim was able to pounce on a rebounded shot from Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen. Pernille Harder added a third from a tight angle in the 84th minute and the Danes were able to come away with a scoreline that reflected their efforts. The victory followed a 8-0 rout of Malta last week. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy also have six points from two games, with only the winners of each group guaranteed to progress.

ELSEWHERE IN SPORT:

Dane finds a silver lining in his record beating

Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen has come away from the sport’s biggest ranking event, the BWF World Championships, with a silver medal. Going into the final of the tournament held in Switzerland, Antonsen , 22, had the chance to become the youngest ever Danish world champion in the men’s singles. Unfortunately, he picked up the slightly less desirable honour of a record defeat in such a final, losing 21-9, 21-3. Despite that, the silver is Antonsen’s first World Championships medal and one he will surely be proud of. The victor, Kento Momota of Japan, went through the entire world cup without conceding a set. Denmark has produced three world champs since the event’s inaugural year in 1977, with Viktor Axelsen the most recent victor in 2017.

Over and out – Wozniacki exits US Open

Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out of the US Open on Saturday, losing 4-6, 4-6 to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who has since marched on to the semis. There wasn’t much between the two when it came to their success with their first serve, but the Canadian proved too much for Wozniacki in open play. The defeat brings a difficult season to an end for the Dane, who many pundits are expecting to retire next year – either after the US Open or the Olympics a month earlier.

Young talent wins Danmark Rundt cycling race

Niklas Larsen has won the PostNord Denmark Rundt cycling race. Riding for Team Coloquick, the 22-year-old Dane posted finishes of fourth in the first and second stages, followed by third and seventh in stages three and four. He was able to defend his overall lead in the fifth and final stage from Roskilde to Frederiksberg where the stage victory went to Belgium’s Tim Merlier. Other high-profile Danish riders in the race included Mads Würtz Schmidt and Martin Mortense.

Tragic death of basketball talent following accident

A 17-year-old boy has died following an accident in June. Jonathan Adou was found lifeless in the water at Islands Brygge earlier this summer. He remained in a critical condition at Rigshospitalet where he has unfortunately not recovered, passing away last Tuesday. Jonathan was a member of Værløse Basketball Club and had also been selected for the Danish under-18 men’s team.

Soft decision proves costly for Magnussen

Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen endured a disappointing time at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa. Starting eighth on the grid, the Dane stuck it out with the soft C3 tyres longer than anyone else in the race – a decision which would see him tumble to 15th. Finally changing compound, Magnussen was able to climb back from 18th to cross the line in 12th position – a difference that will leave him wondering what might have been. The finish is the driver’s tenth of the season without points, as he sits 16th in the drivers’s standings. Britain’s Lewis Hamilton leads the pack with 268 points.

Copenhagen Towers make it eight out of eight

The annual Friday Night Football game at Gentofte Stadium turned into a dominant 68-22 win for the Copenhagen Towers over the Søllerød Gold

Diggers on August 23. More than 900 fans saw the Towers score six touchdowns on the ground: two through the air and one on defense. This improves the Towers to 8-0 on the season with a lock-on the first seed going into the play-offs, despite having two more games to play in the regular season.