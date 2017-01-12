Sports Round-Up: Andreas Christensen set to start Europa League final

Danes look set to feature in both of the major European finals this week.

The first of them, the Europa League final, kicks off tonight at 21:00 when Chelsea and Arsenal square up to one another in Baku.

And with Chelsea’s physio room looking rather full with both Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger among the injured, Danish defender Andreas Christensen looks set to start.

The Dane has featured regularly for Chelsea in this season’s Europa League, despite only eight Premier League appearances.

His countryman Christian Eriksen will be playing in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Catch the Europa League final tonight on 6’ern with coverage starting from 19:00

Wozniacki out in first round at French Open

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki was knocked out in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Despite taking the first set 6-0, the 2018 Australian Open champion conceded that she ran out of steam as her Russian opponent Veronika Kudermetova took the next two sets by the score of 6-3. Wozniacki would be the first to admit that clay is not her favourite surface. The furthest she has ever made it at Roland Garros was the quarter-finals in 2010 and 2017.

Sponsorship boost for rising tennis star

Caroline Wozniacki’s lady in waiting, 16-year-old Danish tennis prospect Clara Tauson, has received a financial boost by way of a sponsorship deal with Seier Capital, the investment company that belongs to Saxo Bank founder Lars Seier Christensen.

From World Cup outsiders to WC warm-up act

Denmark got a taste of what could have been when they nearly took the lead in a friendly in England on Saturday. Although they went on to lose 2-0, Denmark gave a good account of themselves in the first half and had a goal disallowed for handball. England are among the favourites to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on June 7 and runs for a month until July 7. All of the games will be shown on DR3.

Magnussen fails to capitalise in Monte Carlo

Kevin Magnussen performed well enough in qualifying to earn a starting position of sixth on the grid, but could not convert it into points. An early pit stop saw the Dane rejoining the race in 14th position on a track that is notoriously difficult to overtake on. After finishing 12th, Magnussen was later penalised 5 seconds for his part in a duel with Sergio Perez. Magnussen is eighth in the drivers’ championship with 14 points. The next grand prix is in Montreal on June 9.