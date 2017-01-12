Sports Round-Up: Danes to save world’s oldest football club?

Danish brothers Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz, the founders of betting statistics firm Football Radar, have Notts County on their radar.

The historic English football club is on the brink of bankruptcy and only this morning it was given a three-week extension by the courts to get its affairs in order.

The two Danes are part of a group negotiating a takeover of the club, which has a tax debt of over 200,000 pounds (1.66 million kroner).

Good news for recently relegated club

The extension will be welcome news to the consortium, fans of the club and the current owner Alan Hardy, who has been trying to sell since January.

Notts County was founded in 1862, making it the world’s oldest professional football club. It was one of the founding member clubs of the English FA.

However, last season it was relegated from the Football League for the first time in its history and will therefore begin next season in the fifth tier of English football, the National League.

Torrid time in the Tour de France so far

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) had anything but a dream start to the Tour de France after suffering a crash in the first stage. The top Danish rider needed stitches to his eyebrow and also struck his knee hard in the fall. Then on Monday, in the third stage of the race, his countryman Kasper Asgreen (Quick-step) suffered a nasty crash resulting in him finishing the stage dead-last. After finally coming over the finish line he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. Despite all this, the bruised and battered Danes both took part in the fourth stage of the race yesterday. Riding through the pain, Fuglsang and Asgreen finished the stage in 39th and 144th place respectively.

A flair for flares

Both Brøndby IF and FC Midtjylland have been fined as a result of their fans using pyrotechnics at the Danish Cup Final in May. The fines issued by the Football Disciplinary Authority of 250,000 (BIF) and 125,000 (FCM) kroner relate to the use and throwing of pyrotechnics before, during and after the match, including exchanges between rival fans.

Nadim to stay in Paris

Danish women’s football star Nadia Nadim has extended her contract with Paris St Germain. Having joined the French club in January this year on a short-term contract, the 31-year-old is now set to stay for an additional year until the summer of 2020. Meanwhile at international level, qualifying for Euro 2021 starts on August 29. Nadim’s Denmark are in Group B alongside Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Malta and Georgia.

Løchte knocked out of Wimbledon

Frederik Løchte Nielsen will go no further at this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament. After an excellent start in the men’s doubles on Friday, he and Dutch partner Robin Haase could not get past Kiwi/South African pairing Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen in the last 16. Also on Friday, he and his US partner Kaitlyn Christian were comfortably beaten in the mixed doubles 3-6, 6-7 by Joran Vliengen and Zheng Saisai. In the Juniors, Holger Rune faces Anton Matusevich of Britain today.

Tauson knocked out in first round of Swedish Open

After choosing the Swedish Open over Junior Wimbledon, Clara Tauson was knocked out in the first round against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-7. The young Dane almost came back from a break down in the second set, but lost on a tiebreaker. Despite the defeat, Tauson shouldn’t be too disheartened as she put up a stubborn performance against Rybakina, who is four years her senior.