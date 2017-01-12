Sports Round-Up: Danes to the oche

While many of us will only go as far as the odd game of ‘Killer’, the game of darts has become increasingly popular in Denmark over the last decade.

The Danish Darts Union (DDU) has reported a significant increase in membership over a 10-year period.

With well over 3,000 members today, interest in the sport has practically doubled.

More coverage, more interest

The growth is partly credited to the increased TV coverage of international tournaments, as well as the success of the Danish Darts Open.

Event organisers are hoping to sell upwards of 15,000 tickets for the next open – the event started today at Brøndby Hallen and will continue until Sunday.

Not exactly a darts giant

Denmark has never produced a quality darts player, but did enjoy a good run at the BDO World Championship in the early 1990s.

Jann Hoffmann knocked out the defending champ Bob Andersen in the first round of the 1990 tournament, Per Skau did the same to the seeded Dave Whitcombe in 1992, and Troels Rusel made the quarter-finals in 1994.

Meanwhile, Ann-Louise Peters made the semis of the ladies tournament in both 2014 and 16.

Euro 2020 – Fanzone for Copenhagen matches

A fanzone will be created at Ofelia Plads in Copenhagen during the Euro 2020 football tournament. Expecting to see more than 10,000 guests daily, the area will have a party atmosphere thanks to a supply of food, concerts, events and, of course, Euro 2020 football on outdoor screens. Euro 2020 will take place in 12 host cities, with four games planned for Copenhagen: three group games and a round of 16 stage match. The tournament will run from June 12 until July 12 and the fanzone will be open for the duration. The matches at Parken will take place on June 13, 18, 22 and 29. The final will be held at Wembley on July 12.

You diamond! Anna-Emilie Møller books her place in Tokyo

On Thursday June 13, Anna-Emilie Møller set a Danish record in the steeplechase at the Diamond League competition in Oslo. She set a time of 9 minutes 24.21 seconds, shaving more than 7 seconds off her own previous record to set a new personal best. Having beaten the required 9 minutes and 30 seconds, she will now represent Denmark in the 3,000-metre event at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Although she finished ninth, this was an impressive display from the Dane in a high quality race that was dominated by the Kenyans taking all top three spots, with five other runners setting personal bests.

Anglo-Danish combo takes pole at Le Mans

Two Danes and one Brit have stormed to pole position in qualifying for the famous Le Mans 24 hour race. Driving for Aston Martin in a Vantage GTE, Marco Sørensen, Nicki Thiim and Darren Turner managed to see off competition from Ford, Corvette and Porsche – the latter of which was driven by another Dane, Michael Christensen. Each driver has an impressive record – in particular Turner (Britain), whose record boasts three previous wins at Le Mans. The team will be hoping to convert the impressive start into a win when the race starts tomorrow at 15:00.

Danes at the US Open Golf tournament

Thorbjørn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard are representing Denmark at the US Open. Neither pair are having the best of times, respectively sitting 40th (on even par) and 149th (9 over par) in a field of 155. Leading the pack is Justin Rose of England as he chases the biggest share of the $12.5 million prize money.

Young Dane powers to victory in Junior French Open

Young Danish tennis prospect Holger Rune won the Junior French Open last Saturday. In the final against Toby Kodat (USA), things started off relatively tight with the players taking one set each (6-3, 6-7), before the Dane stormed home in the final set 6-0. The victory is a great achievement for Rune and sees him leap six places up the junior rankings to number two – hot on the heels of Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. At just 16, Holger Rune is the first Danish male to win any junior grand slam since 1999, when compatriot Kristian Pless took the Junior Australian Open. Danish tennis looks to be in excellent shape for the future. Clara Tauson, also 16, recently turned pro after winning the Women’s Junior Australian Open earlier this year.