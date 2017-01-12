Sports Round-Up: Løchte kicks off Wimbledon bid with emphatic win

Frederik Løchte Nielsen had been training with two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray in the build-up to his opener yesterday in the men’s doubles.

And it showed, as he and his Dutch partner Robin Hasse saw off their opponents Romain Arneodo and Damir Džumhur in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Løchte is the last Dane to win at Wimbledon, with success in the men’s doubles in 2012.

And today he starts his bid to win the mixed doubles with US partner Kaitlyn Christian.

Love 14 for Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki began her 14th Wimbledon on Monday with an easy victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. The Dane, who is the 14th seed, led 5-4 in the first set, only for her opponent to retire through injury.

Wozniacki received a more proper test on Wednesday against Veronika Kudermetova, but managed to see the Russian off in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.

Despite having dropped from 14th to 19th this year in the WTA singles rankings, Wozniacki will fancy her chances today in the third round against China’s Zhang Shuai, a doubles specialist.

If Wozniacki can get past Shuai, starting at 12:00 on Court 2, this year could be an excellent opportunity for the Dane to pass the fourth round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam for the first time.

Neuf said

A record number of nine Danes will take part in this year’s Tour de France. It was announced on Tuesday that Michael Valgren and Lars Bak will be representing Team Dimension Data – their addition helped surpass the previous record of eight Danish riders set in 1989 and 1991. Across the field, Danes will feature in a total of six teams, including the in-form Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) who recently took the Critérium du Dauphiné. The race starts on Saturday July 6 in Brussels.

Danish double on home soil

Amalie Dideriksen raced home to victory in the DM National Elite Road Race on Sunday. Towards the end of the 130 km route from Ribe to Esbjerg, the cyclist found herself in a leading pack of seven riders. With a time of 3:12:28, the 23-year-old held on strong to see off the rest of the pack – all finishing within 10 seconds of her. This is Dideriksen’s fourth DM, having previously won in 2014, 2015 and 2018. In the men’s event, Michael Mørkøv Christensen was victorious after completing the 225 km racewith a time of 4:59:30. It was an incredibly tight finale with a mass sprint to the finish line.

Badminton players reign supreme on final day of European Games

Badminton player Mia Blichfeldt won gold at the European Games in Minsk on Sunday, the final day of the event. In a dominant display, she defeated Britain’s Kirsty Gilmour 21-16, 21-17 in the final. This was the Danes’ second gold of the games in badminton, as Anders Antonsen won the men’s final earlier in the day. Despite losing the second set, he also produced a convincing display in the end, taking the final set 21-10 for a 2-1 set victory. Added to the gold brought back by Emma Aastrand Jørgensen in the 200-metres kayak, Denmark won three golds at the games out of a total of eight medals.