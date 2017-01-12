Sports Round-Up: Olympian with his eyes on the cage

Mark O Madsen, the former Olympic silver medalist in wrestling, is heading to Las Vegas in pursuit of his Ultimate Fighting Championship dream.

Madsen, 34, is adamant that this is a one-way ticket with the goal of securing a contract in the US mixed martial arts championship.

As part of the strategy he will be teaming up with management agency Dominance MMA, whose roster includes reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the fighter who memorably bested Conor McGregor in October 2018.

Unfortunate run continues for Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki suffered defeat in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday. The Dane went out 6-4, 6-4 to 19-year-old Ukrainian hitter Dayana Yastremska. It’s been a difficult season for Wozniacki, whose only high point came at the Charleston Open back in April, where she finished runner-up. The year has otherwise been blighted by early exits and retirements. Wozniacki has nothing to lose going into the final grand slam of the season, the US Open, which begins in New York on August 26. As a two-time runner-up she might still fancy her chances despite her poor form so far this season.

FC Copenhagen to replace shoddy turf following slippery shootout

Following Tuesday’s penalty drama against Red Star Belgrade, FC Copenhagen will relay the turf at Telia Parken. During the shootout, nine of the 22 spotkicks were missed, with several players claiming the turf gave way as they shot. The pitch looked poor in general, and the new surface will take four weeks to completely bed in. This does present a potential problem. The next home game is scheduled for Aug 24 and with the prospect of the club parachuting into the Europa League, the following fixture could be September 19. Either way, the ground staff will most likely need to put in some overtime.

It could be Würtz – Mads to captain team

Mads Würtz will captain a team of young Danish riders at next week’s PostNord Cycle race. The 25-year-old recently made his Tour de France debut and has gained considerable experience for his age. The PostNord has five stages, beginning with a 170 km jaunt around Silkeborg on August 21, before ending with a route from Roskilde to Frederiksberg on August 25.

Papagiannopoulos to stay at FCK

Swedish international Sotirios Papagiannopoulos is planning on staying at FC Copenhagen. The centre back had been linked with a move away to AIK Stockholm, but with the Swedish transfer window closing and the player speaking out that he is happy, a move elsewhere is now unlikely. The player has featured for the full 90 minutes in three of the club’s five league matches this season.