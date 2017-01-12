Sports Round-Up: Swimmer takes the long way round

Extreme swimmer Lars Simonsen has completed an epic swim around the Danish coastline.

Swimming for seven months and ten days, Simonsen has become the first person to ever complete the journey of 1,370 km.

From novice to Neptune himself

Averaging 9.4 km per day, the swimmer has registered an improvement in his ability, as he struggled to cover 15 metres when training first began.

The longest distance covered in a single day was 25 km.

In total, the Danish coastline measures 8,750 km when every single inlet and island is taken into account.

Antonsen on course for revenge match against world number one

Badminton star Anders Antonsen is through to the semis at the China Open after beating the world number two, Chou Tien Chen, in the final eight 21-17, 21-11. Antonsen recently suffered a record defeat at the hands of Kento Momota in the final of the BWF World Championships, and should the pair progress further, there could be an opportunity for redemption in the final. In the men’s doubles, two Danish pairs were knocked out by Malaysian opposition. Mathias Boe and Mads Conrad went out after an enthralling three-set match, 13-21, 24-22, 25-27. Meanwhile, Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarupbles also went out in three sets, losing 18-21, 21-14, 23-25.

Olesen due back in court on December 13

Thorbjørn Olesen is maintaining his innocence in connection with violence and sexual assault charges. The golfer was arrested upon arrival at London Heathrow on July 29 after an incident on his flight from Memphis. Olesen will appear at his next hearing in the UK on December 13. The court awaits the results of tests to determine whether the Dane may have been affected by medication. Should the incident go to trial, Olesen will have to wait until May 2020 to plead his case.

Strong Danish team heads to God’s own country

Jakob Fuglsang and Kasper Asgreen will lead a strong Danish squad at the cycling World Championships later this month. The elite men’s road race will take place on September 29 in Yorkshire, England, covering 285 kilometres around Leeds and Harrogate. Despite some painful crashes at the Tour de France, Fuglsang has enjoyed a good season. His exploits include a recent stage win at Vuelta a España, as well as overall wins at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Critérium du Dauphiné earlier this year. Asgreen has also enjoyed relative success, finishing second at the Tour of Flanders, along with a stage win in the Tour of California and a victory in the Danish time trial.

No half measures for Kenyan runner

A new world record was set at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sunday. Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya completed the circuit in 57 minutes and 59 seconds, smashing the previous world record of 58 minutes, 18 seconds. The Kenyan started at a blistering pace, covering the first 10 km in 27 minutes, 32 seconds. Crossing the finish line in the city where he won his first title, the runner was able to oust compatriot Abraham Kiptum as world record holder.

Danish prospect rising fast

Clara Tauson has made a huge jump up the world tennis rankings following victory in the final of the ITF women’s singles in Israel. Despite losing the first set 4-6 against Katharina Hobgarski (Germany), the young Dane rallied to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-1. The victory gives Tauson 80 points towards her world ranking position, seeing her move from number 302 to 235. Despite the progress, Tauson is still learning her trade and facing opponents many years her senior. Today she was defeated by Zarina Diyas 4-6, 6-2, 2-6 at the Wuhan Open qualifiers.