Sports Round-Up: UFC coming to Denmark

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fans in Denmark are jubilant as news has emerged that the world’s most prominent MMA league, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is finally set to make its Danish debut.

The event will take place at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on September 28, with tickets going on sale on June 21 via ticketmaster.dk.

“We have been looking to bring a live event to Denmark for some time now, and we are thrilled to have the Octagon touch down in Copenhagen this year,” said UFC senior vice president, David Shaw.

“We have seen our passionate Scandinavian fans deliver an amazing atmosphere in Sweden, and we know it will be no different come September in Copenhagen.”

Denmark will become the 28th country to host a UFC event.

Lyngby back in Superliga

The make-up of the Superliga for next season was completed over the weekend as Lyngby won promotion following a 4-3 aggregate playoff win over Vendsyssel FF, who slip down to the second tier. Elsewhere, Hobro managed to stay up after beating Viborg FF 3-0 on aggregate. Silkeborg won the First Division and were also promoted, while Vejle went the other way after a disappointing end to the season. In related news, the Superliga enjoyed a spike in fan numbers this season – up 11.9 percent compared to last year. FC Copenhagen led the way with an average of 17,260.

New coach and Euros for Brøndby

Brøndby managed to salvage an otherwise disappointing season on Friday following a 4-2 win over Randers in the deciding European football playoff match. BIF found themselves down 0-2 early in the second half, but roared back to take the final European spot. FC Copenhagen will take part in the Champions League qualification, while Brøndby, FC Midtjylland and Esbjerg will compete in the Europa League qualifiers. Brøndby completed a busy weekend by unveiling current Denmark under-21 coach Niels Frederiksen as its future head coach. Frederiksen will assume the reins following the 2019 Under-21 Euros later this month. The Superliga kicks off again on the weekend of July 14.

Danish cycling talent killed

The Danish cycling race Tour de Himmelfart was hit by tragedy on Friday after young rider Andreas Byskov Sarbo was hit by a car and died. The 18-year-old was hit by the car in connection with the third stage of the race, which was a time trial. Apparently a 27-year-old woman somehow managed to manoeuvre her car past the race barricades and into the path of the riders. Tour de Himmelfart is known as one of the top races for under-18s in Europe.

Two more called up for qualifiers

Denmark coach Åge Hareide has called up Anders ‘AC’ Christiansen (Malmø FF) and Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) as late additions ahead of key Euro 2020 qualification clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Georgia. Following their dramatic draw against the Swiss in March, the Danes are third in Group D behind the Irish and Swiss, but with a game in hand. The Danes face the Irish on Friday at the Telia Parken Stadium and the Georgians on the following Monday at the same venue.