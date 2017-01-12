Sports Round-up: US investors take over Danish club

FC Helsingør might have been relegated from the Superliga last season, but the future looks bright up in north Zealand following news that a US investor group has acquired a controlling stake in the club.

The potential consortium, which took over 51 percent of the club, is led by Jordan Gardner, the co-owner of Irish outfit Dundalk FC.

The investors have stated they are drawn to FC Helsingør due to its proximity to Copenhagen and potential to build a new stadium and nurture young talent.

“We want to create one of the best youth academies in Denmark, where a good mix of young Danish players and the best US talents from our co-operation partners can be developed for top Danish football and, in the long term, abroad,” Gardner said.

One of the ambitions of the club will be to establish itself as one of the top 15 clubs in Denmark. The club is currently second-last in the Danish second tier.

Bjerregaard strong in Austin

Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard enjoyed a solid weekend at the WGC Matchplay in Austin, Texas, where he eventually finished fourth in the knockout tournament. Among others, the 27-year-old beat Tiger Woods on his way to the semi-finals, before falling to Matt Kuchar and then to Francesco Molinari in the third-place playoff. The Dane can take solace in taking home winnings of over 3.8 million kroner.

Bjorkstrand hot on the ice

Oliver Bjorkstrand continued his recent strong run of form in the NHL by scoring for the fifth consecutive game last night, becoming the first Dane in history to do so. The 23-year-old winger netted for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres, which means he has now racked up 32 points in 74 games this season. Frans Nielsen, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jannik Hansen and Mikkel Bødker have all managed four-game goals streaks in their NHL careers.

Poulsen lighting up the Bundesliga

Thanks to a hat-trick for Red Bull Leipzig against Hertha Berlin over the weekend, Denmark international Yussuf Poulsen has reached 15 goals in the Bundesliga – the highest seasonal goal tally for a Dane in the division since Peter Madsen got 13 for Bochum in 2004. The 24-year-old forward now sits fourth in the Bundesliga top scorer rankings, just four goals behind Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski, who leads the way with 19. Poulsen said he has a goal of scoring 25 goals this season across all competitions, and he is currently on 18.

Eriksen equals Beckham mark

With an assist for Tottenham against Liverpool on Sunday evening, Christian Eriksen reached 10 assists for the season and equalled Manchester United legend David Beckham’s record of having at least ten assists for four seasons in a row. Eriksen dished out 15 assists in 2016 and 2017, 11 last season and is now on 10 for this season. Beckham managed the same feat for United from 1998-2001. Eriksen has assisted 62 goals in his 199 Premier League appearances, a tidy sum indeed, but he is still a fair distance behind Ryan Giggs, who tops the assist record list with 162.

Axelsen dominates in India

Danish badminton star Victor Axelsen achieved the biggest result of the season so far by winning the men’s singles at the India Open. Axelsen didn’t drop a single set on his way to the Super 500 tournament final, where he beat Kidambi Srikanth 21-7, 22-20 despite the Indian enjoying considerable support from the home fans.

Denmark in first FIFA eNations draw

Taking part in the inaugural draw for the FIFA eNations Cup, Denmark drew Portugal, Russia, the Netherlands and Australia in Group D. The tournament will feature 20 of the world’s top eFootball teams across six federations and will take place in London from April 13-14. Each match is decided over three rounds: one on Playstation, another on Xbox and a third involving a two-versus-two on one of the platforms. The tournament will include group games after which the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage. The tournament will be streamed live across FIFA’s digital channels.