Sports Round-Up: When Saturday comes … or maybe not

The Danish Superliga has announced that the coming season will not hold any Saturday matches.

The majority of fixtures will take place on Sundays, with additional fixtures on Fridays and Mondays.

By the 2020/21 season, Friday fixtures will also be removed.

Method in the madness

The move has upset the Danish Football Fans Association and raised questions over attendances at games on Monday nights, particularly by away fans.

However, by avoiding Saturdays, it is hoped that overall interest and attendance can be boosted by avoiding competition with popular European leagues and clubs.

The Superliga 2019/20 season kicks off on Friday July 12 at 19:00 when FC Midtjylland take on Esbjerg at the MCH Arena.

Well it’s high time

High jumper Janick Klausen leapt to a new Danish record on June 20, clearing the bar at 2.28 metres, beating Michael Mikkelsen’s 28 year-old record of 2.27 metres. The athlete from Aarhus had initially cancelled his attendance at the event in Essen due to a severe toothache. Fortunately for him, he was able to receive treatment and carry on as planned. The accomplishment has come as a bit of a surprise to Klausen and his coaches, as his training has generally focused on jumps of up to 1.90 metres.

Facial recognition implemented at Brøndby

Brøndby IF announced last week that the club will be introducing facial recognition technology to its stadium. The permission granted by the Data Inspectorate is the first to be implemented at a football ground in Denmark. The aim is to ensure banned individuals cannot attend matches. The technology automatically scans faces and compares them to images stored on a quarantine list – if there is a positive match, staff are notified immediately. At present, any data collected that does not result in a match will not be stored. The move does raise some serious questions over individual privacy, as it looks certain to be the beginning of a more widespread system with AGF also seeking to collaborate.

Jakob on song in the Critérium du Dauphiné

Cyclist Jakob Fuglsang eased to an overall victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday. Racing for the Astana Pro Team, the Dane had built an 8-second lead before nearest rival, Britain’s Adam Yates, was forced to retire due to sickness. This meant a comfortable overall win of 20 seconds for Fuglsang – his second in this particular race. Astana Pro also topped the team classification. Fuglsang’s next race will be the Tour de France, which starts on July 6.

Group of death in the handball

Denmark’s women have received an incredibly tough draw for the Handball World Championship later this year. Their group includes champions France and other highly regarded sides such as South Korea and Brazil. Looking for their first world win since 1997, the Danish team are sixth favourites with the bookmakers. The tournament will be hosted by Japan and starts on November 30.