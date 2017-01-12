Sports Round-Up: Women footballers in Denmark struggling with knee injuries

Experts are up in arms following the revelation that a significant number of players in Denmark’s top football league for women have suffered serious knee injuries.

A survey found that 29 players spread across the eight teams in the 3F-ligaen have suffered a cruciate ligament injury at some point in their careers – the equivalent of almost 20 percent of all the players in the league. The same trend can be seen in the second tier for women.

“I think it’s about a culture change – in the DBU [football association], among the clubs and the players. The players need to be raised with the attitude that preventative exercise is an important part of training,” Mette Bach Kjær, the head of DBU’s elite working group for women.

“DBU has a big responsibility in this, as it is us who run the tournament. But I also think that it’s up to the players, clubs and coaches to take action.”

Women more susceptible

Research has documented that female footballers have a two to five times greater risk of getting a cruciate ligament injury compared to men. The heightened risk is down to hormonal, anatomical and neuromuscular factors.

Male footballers have bigger and stronger thighs, which is a key element to protecting the front of the cruciate ligament in the knee.

Research from Norway has shown that preventative training can reduce the risk of serious injuries by almost 50 percent for female footballers.

One Dane left in NHL playoffs

The first round of the NHL playoffs was a rough one for the Danish skaters, as three of the four bowed out at the first hurdle. Netminder Frederik Andersen and his Toronto Maple Leafs lost their deciding Game 7 to the Boston Bruins by a score of 1-5. Lars Eller and the defending champs Washington Capitals lost in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes, and Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets lost in six games to the St Louis Blues. Oliver Bjorkstrand remains the only Dane left in the playoffs after his Columbus Blue Jackets swept the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they lost the first game of the second round to the Bruins last night. In related news, Mikkel Bødker has confirmed he will play for Denmark in the coming IIHF World Championship.

Van der Darts

Former Dutch footballer Rafael van der Vaart, who made headlines when he signed for FC Midtjylland a few years ago, is turning heads in Denmark once again. The move ultimately proved unsuccessful, but the 36-year-old is now taking up a new sport in Denmark. The former Real Madrid and Tottenham star will take part in the Denmark Open & Masters in darts on May 4-5 in Esbjerg. His brother, Fernando van der Vaart, is a darts player and he will also take part in Scandinavia’s biggest darts tournament.

Harald Nielsen medals nicked

A collection of about 50 medals and trophies won by the late Danish footballing legend Harald Nielsen have been stolen from Arena Nord in Frederikshavn. Nielsen, who was born in the east Jutland town, became the youngest player to play for the Danish national team in 1959, helping the Danes to an unlikely silver medal finish at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer. He was voted the first Danish Player of the Year in 1961, but then going professional curtailed his international exploits. He went on to win the Serie A in 1964 with Bologna.

One title down, one to go for FCK

FC Copenhagen are well on their way to winning an alternative double this season after winning the eSuperliga title last weekend. Led by August ’Agge’ Rosenmeier and Marcus ’Marcuzo’ Jørgensen, FCK beat bitter rivals Brøndby 6-2 in a best-of-three series in the final in KB Hallen. The Lions also took big strides towards winning the real Superliga thanks to two key 3-0 wins over the past week – first against main contenders FC Midtjylland in Telia Parken Stadium on Maundy Thursday and then away at FC Nordsjælland on Easter Monday. FCK now has an 11-point lead on FCM with five rounds remaining. They can secure the title on Sunday if they win and FCM drop points.

Astralis reaches another milestone

The Danish eSport powerhouse Astralis reached another historic milestone this week after becoming the first team to be ranked number one in the world rankings for a whole year. With 1,000 points, the Danish Counter-Strike giants are well ahead of the competition in the rankings – closest rivals Team Liquid are second with 617 points. Since being founded in January 2016, the team has racked up 42.7 million kroner in prize winnings. Up next is the Blast Pro Series in Madrid next month.

Living up to the Billing

Denmark and Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing was handed more accolades this week after being awarded both the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards by his team-mates. The 22-year-old, who was recently called up to the Danish squad for the first time, played 27 games for the relegation-bound Terriers, scoring two goals. Pundits are already speculating whether a bigger team will swoop in to sign him. Billing did not fare as well in the fans’ vote, in which his Danish teammate, keeper Jonas Lössl, finished joint third.