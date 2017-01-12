Sports Round-Up: Wozniacki in good shape despite defeat

It has been a mixed couple of days for Caroline Wozniacki as she warms up for Wimbledon.

At the Eastbourne International on Tuesday, the Dane comfortably saw off Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 6-4 – a welcome result given that much of her 2019 has been hampered by rheumatoid arthritis and injury.

Sabalenka again

But on Wednesday – in a repeat of last year’s final – Wozniacki faced a far more formidable opponent, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Although not hitting her first serve as often as the day before, the Dane looked strong enough at one set each.

However, a commanding 5-2 lead in the final set was not enough, with Sabalenka making an incredible comeback to take the tiebreak 7-6.

Positives ahead of Wimbledon

While the result is disappointing for Wozniacki, she will be happy with her overall feeling of health and fitness before starting Wimbledon on July 1.

In fact, last year she won the title at Eastbourne but then had a disappointing Wimbledon. Maybe the rest this time around will do her good.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old star Clara Tauson, the world number one junior, will not compete in the Wimbledon Juniors, as she has chosen to compete at the Swedish Open as a wildcard.

DBU make more changes

Albert Capellas has been named the new under-21s national football coach. The 51-year-old Spaniard will become the first foreigner to take charge of the side. Steffen Højer will be his assistant. Capellas already has some Danish experience having spent time as an assistant at Brøndby IF. Other noteworthy assignments include an assistant’s role at FC Barcelona’s youth academy. The appointment of Capellas represents a continued effort by the DBU to reinvigorate Danish football, coming just two weeks after the announcement that Kasper Hjulmand will take over the senior team in July 2020.

Thorslund unleashes the thunder to retain title

Female boxer Dina Thorslund retained her WBO World Super Bantamweight title on Saturday. The 25-year-old Dane outboxed April Adamsn, 31, of Australia, to take a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards, which each returned 100-90. Thorslund has built an impressive record since turning pro in 2015, and she is now 14-0 including 6 KOs. Given her success, Thorslund and her coach are now considering a move up in weight class to featherweight, where champion Heather Hardy will be the number one target.

Søgaard in the house

Ice hockey netminder Mads Søgaard was the 37th pick in the NHL Draft over the weekend. In the second round, the Ottawa Senators traded picks in order to get their man. Still only 18 years old, he is the 24th Dane in history to be drafted and the second as a goaltender. The player has been plying his trade in the WHL (Western Hockey League) with the Medicine Hat Tigers, returning an impressive save percentage of 92.1. At just over 2 metres tall he seemingly has no problem making himself big and staying low in the goal.

Para athlete goes the distance to wipe out record

Para-runner Christoffer Vienberg has demolished a long-standing T37 class world record in the 10,000 metres. At an athletics meeting in Aalborg, the 24 year old distance runner cut more than five minutes off Benny Govaerts 2005 record when he crossed the line in 32.49.50 minutes. The Dane is now the world record holder for both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres. Unfortunately, next year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo will not include either distance for athletes in his T37 class.

Endo women’s cycling team

Team Virtu will be closing down at the end of the 2019 cycling season. The women’s team, which is owned by retired Danish cyclist Bjarne Riis and businessman Lars Seier Christensen, began in 2014 as BMS Ladies. Despite having 13 victories this season, the closure has been announced due to lack of sponsorship.