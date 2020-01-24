Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes: Turn and face the strange, Caroline, and thanks for the memories!

Today marks the end of an era. Danish tennis is bidding farewell to its most successful ever player.

Just hours ago, Caroline Wozniacki, 29, bowed out of the Australian Open 5-7, 6-3, 5-7 to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Since winning the junior version of Wimbledon in 2006, she has carried this nation’s dreams on her shoulders, and two years ago next weekend she finally delivered the elusive grand slam title that Denmark has forever craved.

For 67 weeks from 2010-12, she was the world number one, and she has ever since been one of the most famous female sportspeople on the planet – a testament to her strong personality as well as talent.

In some cases, service as usual

But some things never change!

Firstly, she has again been overshadowed by her friend Serena Williams. Head to the major sports sites, and her retirement is playing second fiddle to Williams being knocked out by China’s Wang Qiang!

Secondly, she has again blown a glorious opportunity to advance in a grand slam, losing to a player out of her depth. In her section of the draw, the seeds have been dropping like flies (Joanna Konta, Williams etc) in what had initially looked like a very tough quarter.

Thirdly, her father Piotr has been kicking up a stink again – this time about his daughter being overlooked for the Female Player of the Year award handed out by Danish Tennis Association (DTF).

Clara Tauson, who has advanced several hundred places up the world rankings to as high as number 265, was preferred to Wozniacki, who in contrast struggled last year. In its defence, the DTF timidly pointed out that Wozniacki has won the award eleven times. It might have a point.

And Piotr was also furious when the DTF posted on Twitter to celebrate its centenary and ‘accidentally’ cut the star out of a collage celebrating a century of Danish tennis.

With a change of ends comes new horizons

But with retirement, change is inevitable – and as her entourage joined her on court to salute the crowds, Wozniacki showed she is a changed woman.

Firstly, she actually cried. When she triumphed in Melbourne in 2018, the tears didn’t come, but today she blubbed more than a little as her father held her hand aloft during an improvised photo shoot.

Secondly, the vulnerability of a player who runs marathons for fun and has even been nicknamed ‘The Wall’ is evident now. She has chosen the right time to retire. Playing professional tennis with rheumatoid arthritis is no picnic – sometimes you’re fine, others you’re in extreme pain, and it’s hard to know what tomorrow will bring.

And thirdly, this really is it: the big change we have been dreading for some time now. At CPH POST – like many, many media outlets around the world – we’ll miss her a lot as she sets out on a new path in life, which includes starting a course at Harvard Business School.

We salute her athleticism, sense of mischief, mental fortitude and, last but not least, her achievement in being one of the best players in the world for an entire decade and finally winning a grand slam title after so many near-misses.

See the video below, in which a number of tennis greats bid Wozniacki farewell.