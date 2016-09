The US football team Copenhagen Towers has qualified directly for the semi-finals of this season’s playoffs.

The team, which is aiming for its third Mermaid Bowl berth in four years, is bolstered by a 9-1 regular season record that means they will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

As the first seed, they were granted a first-round bye in the playoffs and now face cross-town rivals Amager Demons in a semi-final thriller on Saturday.