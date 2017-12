The excitement was palpable in the sporting world today as the groups were drawn for the 2018 Word Cup in Russia next summer.

Denmark drew 1998 tournament winners France, as well as Peru and Australia.

The Danes will play France in the final Group C match. but will start off against Peru on June 16 in Saransk.

Denmark takes on Australia in Samara on June 21 before clashing with the French on June 26 in Moscow.

The World Cup will kick off on June 14 when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia.