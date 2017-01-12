FC Copenhagen are Danish champions

FC Copenhagen secured the Danish league title yesterday thanks to a exciting 3-2 win at home at the Telia Parken Stadium against bitter rivals Brøndby.

It was a New Firm derby for the ages in a match that included three goals in the first ten minutes, two disallowed goals and a controversial conversion of a penalty that probably shouldn’t have been allowed.

Brøndby took the lead in front of a packed stadium after just five minutes when Simon Tibbling capitalised on a mistake by Denis Vavro.

But FCK were quick to respond, scoring two in quick succession to take the lead themselves in the space of the next five. A Robert Skov penalty and a cracker of a shot from Dame N’Doye did the damage.

Skov’s penalty should probably have been disallowed as he slipped while taking it and kicked it onto his own foot and in, thus taking two touches, which is against the rules.

Falk’s finish

The Lions pushed on looking to cement their title bid and had two goals correctly disallowed before Brøndby equalised against the run of play through an own goal by the once-again unlucky Vavro.

But FCK would not be denied and Rasmus Falk scored a third on the hour to put the Lions in pole position for their 13th league title.

“It was a wild game, but to win the title in a derby is the best way to do it. The game went back and forth, but we got the victory we wanted. The atmosphere was special and I got the chills when we entered the pitch. It was mental,” said striker Jonas Wind.

Check out the highlights from the game in the video below.