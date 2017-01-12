Sports Round-Up: Dreadful night for Denmark in Europa League

It looks like Denmark will have to hang its hat on FC Copenhagen for European football this season following an abysmal night for Brøndby and FC Midtjylland in the Europa League third qualification round.

Both Danish teams suffered 2-4 loses at home and are already all but eliminated despite second legs having yet to be played.

Brøndby started brightly against Braga, thanks to a wonder crack by Dominik Kaiser, but defensive lapses saw the Portuguese side score two in quick succession to take command of the tie.

BIF equalised through another Kaiser strike in the second half but all hope evapourated due to two disastrous concessions in injury time.

Toothless Wolves

FCM were simply terrible tonight against Glasgow Rangers. The Wolves were behind 0-3 early in the second half before goals from Frank Onyeka and Sory Kaba gave them hope.

But the Scots effectively put an end to FCM’s comeback with another goal on a counter before the match petered out in Herning.

The second legs will be played next Thursday, but really, perhaps only FC Copenhagen’s home match against Red Star two days before will be up for grabs.

Wozzy and co. boss the rich list for women

Caroline Wozniacki has appeared in sixth place of the Forbes top 100 best paid female athletes. It is estimated that the Dane has an annual pay of $7.5 million. The ranking, which accounts for total earnings from prize money as well as endorsements, features a top 11 entirely made up of tennis players and a noteworthy 12 tennis players in the top 15 women. In the overall ranking for both men and women, the top spot goes to football star Lionel Messi with a pay of $127 million.

Meanwhile back on the court, Wozniacki suffered a disappointing exit from the Canadian Open at just the second round. Despite having won the first set against Iga Świątek (Poland) 6-1, the Dane ran out of steam, losing 3-6, 4-6 in the final two sets.

Will he stay or will he go? Premier League decision for Eriksen

As Premier League sides jostle for position to sign top players, Christian Eriksen’s future remains up in the air following the end of the Premier League transfer window this evening. Now that PL teams can only sell players, the Danish star can either remain at Tottenham or be sold abroad, with the transfer deadlines in France, Germany and Spain running into early September.

Olesen suspended amid violence and sexual assault investigation

Thorbjørn Olesen was arrested upon arrival at London Heathrow on July 29, after an incident on his flight from Memphis. The professional golfer has been charged with violence and sexual assault offences and also stands accused of being drunk on the flight. Olesen is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates court in just under two week’s time and is suspended from participation in tournaments on the European golf tour until the matter is resolved. Before the flight, Olesen had taken part in the WGC Invitational in Memphis where he finished 27th.

Danish cyclist changes gear

Cyclist Mikkel Bjerg has signed a three-year deal with UAE Team Emirates. At just 20 years old and considered a top prospect in the sport, Bjerg has been picked out as the second signing of his ilk in addition to 21-year-old American, Brandon McNulty. In leaving his current team (Hagens Berman Axeon) the Dane had a number of options to choose from and had also been linked with a move to the British outfit, Team INEOS. The length of his contract means that he will be with his new team come 2021 when the Tour de France starts in Denmark, and this should certainly provide the youngster with motivation to secure a spot in the team.

Ones to watch – Danish talents makes UEFA list

Two young Danish footballers have made their way onto a top 50 list of young talents to watch out for. The list, arranged by European football body UEFA, features Jacob Bruun Larsen (20) and Andreas Skov Olsen (19). Larsen broke into the first team at Borussia Dortmund, as well as the national side last season. Olsen has just recently made the move to Bologna following a goal packed 18/19 season with FC Nordsjælland, where he scored 22 league goals and 30 in all competitions.