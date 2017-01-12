Sports Round-Up: Football Manager fan travels across the world to see his favourite Danish team play

When Danish second tier side Viborg FF took on HB Køge recently, it wasn’t overly surprising to know that there was a certain Michael Petersen in the crowd.

His name is about as Danish-sounding as it gets, but there’s more to the story behind his presence in the stadium than one might imagine.

Petersen is from Minnesota in the US and travelled thousands of kilometres to watch the team he has played in the popular PC game Football Manager for the past decade in real life.

Among his achievements are multiple Danish Superliga titles and two appearances in the Champions League final, which he lost both times!

Tour of the stadium he knows well

“I wrote in a fan group and asked about things to do in Viborg and someone mentioned that if I contacted the club they might give me a stadium tour. That would be awesome! I could go to Arsenal, who I am a fan of, and pay for a tour, but I couldn’t imagine that people were queuing up to check out Energi Viborg Arena,” Petersen told Tipsbladet.dk.

“I realise that video games are different from real life, but that’s way I wanted to come. They let me stand in the technical area and while I’ve seen it on the Football Manager screen thousands of times, being there was something else. I’m not ashamed to admit that a little tear was shed.”

READ MORE: Wakayama Roligans: Denmark’s biggest fans abroad

Superliga calling?

Petersen, who picked Viborg because some of his ancestors emigrated from Viborg to the US in the 1920s, was also given a private tour of the stadium, met several players, saw the changing rooms and even watched a reserve match.

Unfortunately, his beloved Viborg lost 0-1 away to Køge that day, but he’ll be happy to know that they are just one point behind league leaders Silkeborg with four games to go.

Denmark among top sports event hosts

According to the analysis firm Sportcal, Denmark is among the top countries in the world when it comes to hosting big sporting events. Denmark moved up two spots to 12th on the list, which assesses hosted events over the past seven years and seven years into the future. The Danes achieved a Global Sports Impact (GSI) score of 18,486 for 21 events hosted, while China, the US, Japan, the UK and Russia led the ranking. Copenhagen was in the top 10 for cities, dropping one spot to ninth.

Denmark gets eSport strategy

The government has unveiled its first eSport strategy aimed at supporting the rise and development of the thriving sector. An expert panel will be established to looking into a number of ways to support eSport, including developing talent, a joint vision for eSport integrity, a sustainable structure, attracting more women and generating a better commercial framework.

Fuglsang shoots up the world rankings

Danish cyclist Jakob Fuglsang has shot up the UCI World Ranking following his triumph in Liége-Bastogne-Liége last month. The Astana rider moved up seven spots into second place, before dropping to third this week. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) tops the ranking, followed by Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands. Fuglsang became just the second Dane to win the coveted Liége-Bastogne-Liége race, following Rolf Sørensen’s triumph in 1993.

Towers start NEFL title defence

The US football team Copenhagen Towers opened their Northern European Football League (NEFL) title defence by overcoming the Stockholm Mean Machines 28-25 last weekend in Sweden. The Towers will next take on the Helsinki Roosters, the winners of the NEFL title in 2017, on May 11 at Gentofte Stadium.

Dane sets squat world record

Danish powerlifter Nicki Lentz set a new squat world record for the under-93 kilo weight class over the weekend when he lifted 396 kilos at the European Championship in Plzen in Czech Republic. The Aalborg lifter just missed out on a medal, coming fourth overall in a tournament that involves participants taking part in three disciplines (squat, bench press and deadlift).

Danes call it quits

Danish basketball legend Chris Christoffersen has announced he will retire at the end of the current season. The big Bakken Bears centre is on pace to win his tenth Danish league title, and the 39-year-old has amassed 555 for the Bears so far, while also playing college in the US and pro in Italy, Sweden, Australia and Finland. In other retirement news, Danish-American tennis player Julia Boserup has also decided to quit the sport aged just 27 due to injuries. Boserup, was ranked 80th in the world at her best.

FCK sign Norwegian keeper

Two days after securing their 13th league title on Sunday, FC Copenhagen announced that they will sign keeper Sten Grytebust on a free transfer from OB Odense. The 29-year-old Norwegian, who has four caps to his name, has inked a three-year-deal with the Lions.

No Danes left standing in NHL

A Dane won’t be winning the Stanley Cup this year after Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Columbus Blue Jackets crashed out to the Boston Bruins in the deciding game seven yesterday. Lars Eller remain the only Dane to have ever won the coveted title, winning last year with the Washington Capitals.