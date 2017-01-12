 Spring cleaning! Commuters to be railroaded by erratic train timetables – The Post

Spring cleaning! Commuters to be railroaded by erratic train timetables

Track repairs and Fehmarn connection to lead to delays and fewer departures

“Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse” (photo: Pixabay)
March 22nd, 2019 10:40 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Tens of thousands of commuters across Denmark can look forward to enduring delays, fewer departures and congested trains in the coming months.

At the end of March, rail company Banedanmark will initiate a series of significant track repairs along critical stretches, and the work preparing the rail link for the future Fehmarn Belt connection will also commence.

“We will do everything we can to ensure trains operate as quickly and smoothly as possible. From March 30 to April 17 we will be running at a severely reduced capacity – we will be going at about 60 percent – and that will have serious consequences for passengers,” Tony Bispeskov, the head of DSB, told BT tabloid.

READ MORE: Copenhagen’s public transport landscape facing dramatic change

Easter promises 
According to DSB, the track between Ringsted and Korsør is in such poor condition that trains have to slow down in certain areas, and the issues pertaining to the Fehmarn Belt work are expected to impact train traffic between Næstved and Nykøbing Falster until September at the earliest.

Some 50,000 commuters are expected to be affected by the work on a daily basis and DSB will meet the challenges ahead by providing shuttle buses, longer trains and compensation to commuters, as well as additional staff at stations.

Another ramification of the work will be no trains between Nyborg and Roskilde over Easter, so there may not be a direct link between Copenhagen and Jutland during this period.

Bispeskov urged commuters to keep an eye on developments on Rejseplanen (here in English).

Related News



Latest News

Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: Brexit, chaos or order?
National
PostNord to increase number of self-service post boxes
National
Record number of sex changes in Denmark
National
Nicotine products almost as bad as smoking for foetus, research reveals

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved