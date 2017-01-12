 Stabbed 14 times but killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, claims submariner in new explanation – The Post

Stabbed 14 times but killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, claims submariner in new explanation

I did dismember the body, admits Peter Madsen

A clearer picture is emerging of what went on the Nautilus (photo: Mikkel Timon Bedsted – Facebook)
October 30th, 2017 1:43 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Peter Madsen, the Danish inventor accused of the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, has changed his story again.

A spokesperson from Copenhagen Police said in a press release that Madsen has now admitted it was he who dismembered Wall’s body and disposed of all the body parts in the sea at Køge Bugt, reports DR Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Peter Madsen’s DNA to be tested in connection with unsolved murder cases

In addition, Madsen also alleges that Wall died of carbon monoxide poisoning while he was up on the deck of the submarine.

A new day, a new explanation
Earlier, Madsen claimed he had put her ashore on August 10, but then changed his story to say that she had been killed when a heavy hatch cover fell and hit her head. He had then pushed the body off the sub, he said, but he denied having dismembered it in any way.

Up until now, Madsen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and the desecration of a body. Now, because of the 14 stab-wounds found on the body around the genitals, the charge of ‘engaging in other sexual acts than intercourse’ has been added to the others.

