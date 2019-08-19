Startling discovery made during Copenhagen light rail dig

Archaeological excavations carried out in Glostrup ahead of the construction of a control tower for the future Copenhagen light rail yielded some surprise findings dating back to the Iron Age.

In two graves, archaeologists unearthed a set of teeth from a child aged 5 to 9, clay vessels, the remains of a bronze needle and 33 beads made of glass and amber. The beads would suggest that the remains were of a girl.

“We found lots of archaeological traces, and that was surprising. Glostrup, like other areas in the capital area, expanded during a time when archaeological surveys weren’t made in the same frequency as today, so we know little about the area’s past. Now we know people lived here a long time ago,” expalined Kroppedal Museum curator Jonas Sigurdsson.

A peak into Glostrup past

Dating the findings to the Iron Age in northern Europe means the remnants existed sometime between 500 years BC and 850 AD.

Aside from the graves, the excavation also yielded 19 different housing constructions dating back to the end of the Bronze Age and up to the Germanic Iron Age. Archaeologists believe the area sustained several farms and, until recently, it had been covered by a small forest.

The Copenhagen light rail is expected to be completed in 2025.Preparations for construction are already well underway, including the laying of electricity and water cables, as well as a sewage system.