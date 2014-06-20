Contact us Advertise with us

Stones dropped on motorists on motorway near Copenhagen

No-one hurt in latest attack

A dangerous trend continues (photo: Win Henderson) A dangerous trend continues (photo: Win Henderson)
September 13th, 2016 8:05 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Police are investigating another case involving heavy stones being dropped on a motorist from a motorway bridge.

The latest incident happened on Monday afternoon when something was dropped onto a car passing under a bridge near Ishøj west of Copenhagen.

The driver reported that an object – most likely a stone – landed on and dented his car. The driver was not injured and drove on. He told police that he did not see the culprit.



Dangerous trend
A German woman was killed when someone dropped a concrete slab onto her family’s car from a motorway bridge on August 21.

The woman died when the 30-kilo stone struck where she sat with her husband and five-year-old son. The boy escaped serious injury, while the man was badly hurt.

READ MORE: Woman killed by rock thrown off motorway bridge

Since that attack, more stones have been dropped on vehicles passing under bridges across Denmark.

Related Posts


Latest News

Muhammed Fethullah Gülen is a polarising figure in Turkey (photo: YouTube)
More than 500 students pulled out of Danish-Turkish schools in Denmark
A dangerous trend continues (photo: Win Henderson)
Stones dropped on motorists on motorway near Copenhagen
The man said that he was only doing what his wife asked him to do (photo: Gaertringen)
Danish man handed suspended sentence for “mercy killing”
The marked area shows where the new neighbourhood will be located (photo: By&Havn)
Development plans for Copenhagen nature area revealed
Less than 5,000 asylum seekers have come to Denmark this year (photo: iStock)
Number of asylum seekers coming to Denmark significantly in decline
A young scientist is using her skills to combat a common problem among young people (photo: NY)
16-year-old Danish scientist among Europe’s best

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved