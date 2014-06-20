Police are investigating another case involving heavy stones being dropped on a motorist from a motorway bridge.
The latest incident happened on Monday afternoon when something was dropped onto a car passing under a bridge near Ishøj west of Copenhagen.
The driver reported that an object – most likely a stone – landed on and dented his car. The driver was not injured and drove on. He told police that he did not see the culprit.
Dangerous trend
A German woman was killed when someone dropped a concrete slab onto her family’s car from a motorway bridge on August 21.
The woman died when the 30-kilo stone struck where she sat with her husband and five-year-old son. The boy escaped serious injury, while the man was badly hurt.
READ MORE: Woman killed by rock thrown off motorway bridge
Since that attack, more stones have been dropped on vehicles passing under bridges across Denmark.