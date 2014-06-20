It’s taken a while for Google to bring its popular Street View map to the remote and sparsely populated Faroe Islands. But following some ‘ruminant’ encouragement, the tech giant has fleeced its excuses and put its hoof in.

Actually, they might not have come at all, had a Faroese local not put her woollies on and rammed home the idea using some of the stunning island’s more woolly residents.

For the past three months, Durita Andreassen from the island’s tourism organisation Visit Faroe Islands, has equipped some of the island’s sheep with solar-powered cameras in order to create her own – and far more rugged – version of Google Street View, very aptly titled ‘SheepView360′.