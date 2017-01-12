Storm to hit north Jutland today bringing hurricane-strength winds

Denmark is bracing itself with Storm Knud expected to hit the west and north Jutland coasts at around 13:00 this afternoon – north of Lemvig according to national forecaster DMI – bringing hurricane-strength winds with it.

The storm is heading north towards Norway and it will directly hit Vendsyssel, Jammerbugt, Thisted and Lemvig, where wind gusts of up to 126 km/h are expected, which could cause widespread damage.

Ferries have already been cancelled from Frederikshavn, Kristiansand and Hirtshals, and bridges in the area will most likely be closed as well.

High winds for seven hours

Previously DMI had predicted a slightly more southern course, and for the “severe weather” storm to strike at around 15:00. As a result, Aalborg and Vesthimmerland are no longer directly in its path.

The high winds will continue to around 20:00 – previously they had been expected to continue until 01:00.

It is worth bearing in mind that this will mark an early start to the stormy season in Denmark, and that the damage might look far worse than normal because there is so much more foliage for it to blow down.

Heavy rain for Copenhagen rush hour

Heavy rain arriving with the storm will affect most of the country – mostly arriving during the afternoon rush hour in Greater Copenhagen, where it is advised commuters leave work a little before 15:00.

According to the satellite images, the rain will be at its heaviest between 16:00 and 17:00, but have mostly cleared up by 18:00.