 Straight up Slim Shady: Eminem to headline Roskilde Festival – The Post

Straight up Slim Shady: Eminem to headline Roskilde Festival

Legendary rapper to perform in Denmark for first time this summer

Eminem on July 4. What could be better? (photo: Roskilde Festival)
January 29th, 2018 11:23 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

His name is (what?) His name is (who?) His name is … Slim Shady!

That’s right peeps, this summer Roskilde Festival will get buzzed, get drunk, get crunked, and get fuuuuuucked up when US rapper Eminem comes to Denmark for the very first time.

Fittingly, the iconic US rapper will perform on the Orange Scene on July 4 and probably showcase some of his numerous global hits such as ‘Stan’, ‘The Real Slim Shady’, ‘My Name is’ and ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’, to mention just a few.

“We’ve tried to get Eminem to Roskilde Festival every year since the turn of the century, so it’s almost indescribable that we’ve finally succeeded in 2018,” said Anders Wahrén, the head of the festival’s booking committee.

“I can’t think of a bigger scoop than landing him and I almost shed a tear when I received the call that finally confirmed his presence.”

READ MORE: Roskilde Festival makes historic toilet change

Heavyweight in Hip Hop
Eminem, 45, has enjoyed record sales exceeding 172 million copies and has risen to become one of the bestselling rappers in history since busting through in 1999 with his second studio album ‘The Slim Shady LP’.

His most recent album, ‘Revival’, hit the Billboard charts at number one, making him the only artist to have eight albums on the trot debuting at the top.

Aside from Eminem, the likes of Bruno Mars, Gorillaz, David Byrne, Nephew and Mogwai will also be among the many performers at Roskilde Fesitval, which runs from June 30-July 7.

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Straight up Slim Shady: Eminem to headline Roskilde Festival
Business
Iconic Lego brick turns 60
National
Agreement reached on increased defence spending
Local
January warm spell to end on Wednesday, with snow looking extremely likely

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved