Strike grounds SAS flights in CPH Airport

A strike by SAS Ground Handling staff has grounded pretty much all SAS flights at Copenhagen Airport.

The SAS flights have been delayed to at least 12-12:15, according to the airport’s departure information.

According to TV2 News, members of SAS management have been forced to help load baggage.

Keep updated

CPH Airport encourages passengers to keep updated on the situation via the airport app.

The ground handlers have indicated they will go back to work some time today, though they would not specify when.