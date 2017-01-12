 Strike grounds SAS flights in CPH Airport – The Post

Strike grounds SAS flights in CPH Airport

Even the management has been forced to help load baggage

Delays galore (photo: CPH Airport)
October 4th, 2017 11:32 am| by Christian W
A strike by SAS Ground Handling staff has grounded pretty much all SAS flights at Copenhagen Airport.

The SAS flights have been delayed to at least 12-12:15, according to the airport’s departure information.

According to TV2 News, members of SAS management have been forced to help load baggage.

Keep updated
CPH Airport encourages passengers to keep updated on the situation via the airport app.

The ground handlers have indicated they will go back to work some time today, though they would not specify when.

