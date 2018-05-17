 Strongest field in race history prepares for Sunday’s Telenor Copenhagen Marathon. – The Post

Strongest field in race history prepares for Sunday’s Telenor Copenhagen Marathon.

Organisers say records could be set in both men’s and women’s races

Sylvia Kiberenge is expected to finish strong on Sunday (photo: YouTube)
May 11th, 2018 10:41 am| by Ray W
Last year’s Telenor Copenhagen Marathon saw a new record set when Julius Ndiritu Karinga broke the tape with a time of 02.12.10.

Karinga’s time at the top may be short-lived, as this year’s field features the largest group of elite runners ever to take part in the event, with at least three having personal best times faster than Karinga’s record-setter.

Henry Sugut from Kenya and Abraham Girma from Ethiopia have both posted marathon times below 02.07.00, making them the fastest runners ever to tackle the Telenor Copenhagen Marathon.

Fast women
And it is not only the men that are expected to burn up the streets of the capital. This year’s field of women is also historically strong, with Sylvia Kiberenge expected to lead the way. The current women’s mark for the Telenor Copenhagen Marathon stands at 2.30.51.  Kiberenge finished the Frankfurt Marathon with a time of 2.29.09 last year.

READ MORE: Roads closed as Copenhagen Marathon hits the city

The weather for the 42 kilometre race through the streets of Copenhagen looks to be perfect; sunny and warm, with temperatures of about 16 degrees when the race kick’s off at  Islands Brygge at 9:30 am, and then warming up throughout the morning.

Motorists should expect blocked streets and delays during race hours.

