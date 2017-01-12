Student knocked out jumping off 50 km/hour graduate truck to retrieve his cap

Since the student trucks full of celebrating graduates started filling up the country’s roads last week, the nation has been bracing itself for an accident, and one duly arrived in southwestern Jutland yesterday afternoon.

Accident in Tistrup

A graduate from Tarm escaped what could have been a really serious injury when he fell off a student truck travelling at 50 km/hour.

It is believed the 20-year-old man deliberately jumped off the truck to retrieve his student cap, which had flown off in the wind.

At such a high speed, his injuries could have been far worse than the minor skull fracture and concussion he suffered.

The man was travelling with classmates down Vardevej in Tistrup.

Syd- og Sønderjyllands Politi confirmed the accident was reported at 15:37 and that the young man’s condition is not critical.

2018 a bad year for accidents

Last year, there were several serious injuries sustained by celebrating students.

A 19-year-old man suffered severe head injuries after falling from the back of a truck in Tappernøje in southern Zealand. He was swiftly flown to Rigshospitalet where his condition was critical.

A group of students from Nørresundby Gymnasium were involved in an accident when the truck they were riding in had to brake suddenly.

And a 19-year-old hit his head while standing up at the back of a truck passing under a bridge. The man was extremely lucky and only sustained a possible concussion, scrapes and shock.

Increasingly, celebratory youngsters would appear to be taking more risks on the roads in general, with many this year choosing to sit on the frame of the car window with half their body hanging out over the road.

No safety measures yet

The accidents led to discussions amongst MPs about introducing compulsory safety belts, as more caution was advised to the students and truck drivers.

However, Kim Christiansen from Dansk Folkeparti felt his peers were overreacting.

“I think it’s a bit like breaking a butterfly on a wheel spoiling a memorable day for thousands of young people,” he said back in July 2018.