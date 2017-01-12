 Students vanishing in UK during Danish study trips – The Post

Students vanishing in UK during Danish study trips

Five African youths have used study trips to abscond

The UK has a significant Eritrean community (photo: Pixabay)
March 26th, 2019 11:17 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to JydskeVestkysten newspaper, a total of five African youngsters have used a study trip with their Danish schools as a platform to vanish in the UK in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, a 17-year-old Eritrean boy with a refugee background from Helsingør vanished from the hotel the class was staying at in Manchester.

Authorities in the UK contend there are indications that the boy planned to abscond from the trip as there is a large Eritrean diaspora in the UK.

READ MORE: Denmark still refusing to accept any quota refugees in 2018

Houdini in Hoxton
In fact, three other Eritrean students aged 19-20 from an educational institution in Zealand disappeared earlier this month while on a study trip in London. There are signs that their vanishing act was also pre-planned.

Finally, a 17-year-old boy from a school in Aabenraa also vanished while on a study trip in London. He was discovered two days later and is now in the custody of the social authority in the UK awaiting a decision on his situation.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is aware of the situation, but it could not comment on it at this time.

Related News



Latest News

International
Danish state agrees co-ownership of two new international airports in Greenland
Local
Italian expat finds abandoned baby in Vanløse
International
Students vanishing in UK during Danish study trips
National
Night work increases risk of miscarriage, study reveals

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved