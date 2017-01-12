Students vanishing in UK during Danish study trips

According to JydskeVestkysten newspaper, a total of five African youngsters have used a study trip with their Danish schools as a platform to vanish in the UK in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, a 17-year-old Eritrean boy with a refugee background from Helsingør vanished from the hotel the class was staying at in Manchester.

Authorities in the UK contend there are indications that the boy planned to abscond from the trip as there is a large Eritrean diaspora in the UK.

Houdini in Hoxton

In fact, three other Eritrean students aged 19-20 from an educational institution in Zealand disappeared earlier this month while on a study trip in London. There are signs that their vanishing act was also pre-planned.

Finally, a 17-year-old boy from a school in Aabenraa also vanished while on a study trip in London. He was discovered two days later and is now in the custody of the social authority in the UK awaiting a decision on his situation.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is aware of the situation, but it could not comment on it at this time.