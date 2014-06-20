Students with a non-western background attending Muslim private schools, whose mother tongue is not Danish, are achieving significantly better grades in their 9th grade exit examinations than their counterparts at Danish public schools.

An analysis by the politically independent think-tank Kraka that has been reported in Politiken revealed the difference between the students’ final examination marks is 1.4 grade points – an average 4.6 at the pubic schools and 6.0 at the Muslim private schools.

“Many have the idea that independent Muslim schools are a place where you only read the Koran, and that hurts integration,” Nicolai Kaarsen, a senior economist at Kraka and co-author of the analysis, told Politiken.