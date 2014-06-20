Septembers tend to be pretty good in Denmark – normally because August is so awful.
But they’re rarely this splendid.
The typical September day tends to promise temperatures of between 10 and 17 degrees Celsius, a 46 percent of rain, a 16 percent chance of it being sunny, and even money odds it will be windy.
Temperatures of 26-28
So the next five days are somewhat bucking that trend in the capital region with wind no faster than six metres per second, maximum daytime temperatures of between 23 and 26 degrees, and not a single drop of rain forecast.
A splendid weekend awaits with temperatures expected to rise to 24 on Sunday and then climb further to 26 on Tuesday.
Hotter in Jutland
Jutland will be even hotter, with temperatures rising to 28 on Tuesday in most regions, but there will be some rain over the weekend.
The south, meanwhile, will escape the rain and also bask in temperatures of 28 on Tuesday.