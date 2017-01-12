Summer of Sum: Transfers galore for Danish football 

In Denmark, the summer signing period was supposed to be about Christian Eriksen finally landing his big move away from Tottenham.

Rumours came and went about Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United falling in … and then out of love with the Danish midfielder. Now, with August on the horizon, Eriksen remains a Spur.

But there has been plenty of other action about thanks to a summer period brimming with record signings – perhaps the most summer deals involving Danish players and clubs in years. Deals were trickling in all over the shop.

Just today saw two monster signings involving Danish players thanks to winger Robert Skov completing a big move from FC Copenhagen to Hoffenheim in a deal worth an estimated 90 million kroner and midfielder Phillip Billing joining Bournemouth from Huddersfield for a tidy fee of around 120 million.

Joachim who?

Then there was the biggest one so far. Really, raise your hand if you’re not Danish and had heard of Joachim Andersen two years ago. If yes, you must be a Football Manager fanatic because there was no way it was in the cards he would set a new Danish transfer record.

But that’s precisely what he did as Lyon shelled out a record 225 million kroner to lure the defender away from Sampdoria. Sure, an Eriksen transfer will end up surpassing Andersen’s record, but the mental thing is he still hasn’t won a cap for Denmark!

Some of the other notable moves by Danes playing abroad include Andreas Cornelius making a Serie A switch from Atalanta to Parma, Martin Braithwaite joining Leganes in La Liga from Middlesbrough, Rasmus Nissen leaving Ajax for RB Salzburg, Kenneth Zohore joining West Brom from Cardiff, Asger Sørensen joining Nuremburg from RB Salzburg, Jonas Lössl joining Everton from Huddersfield, Younes Namli leaving Zwolle for Krasnodar and Brentford continuing their love of Danish delights by inking Christian Nørgaard and Mathias Jensen from Fiorentina and Celta Vigo.

FCKa-ching!

In the Danish Superliga, reining champs FC Copenhagen was considerably active … and lucrative. Aside from shipping off Skov, the Lions also sold Slovakian defender Denis Vavro to Lazio in a deal worth around 80 million kroner and Finnish keeper Jesse Joronen to Brescia for about 40 million.

FCK has made moves to replace the key players, such as bringing in the likes of Victor Nelsson and Karlo Bartolec from FC Nordsjælland, Jens Stage from AGF Aarhus, Sten Grytebust from OB Odense, Karl-Johan Johnsson from Guingamp and Bryan Oviedo from Sunderland. And another signing is likely following Skov’s departure.

Other notable Superliga deals include title challengers FC Midtjylland signing Brazilian left back Paulinho from Bahia and getting Guinean striker Sory Kaba to sign on from Dijon. FC Nordsjælland signing Kian Hansen from FCM was also a surprise deal, to say the least.

The crazy thing is there’s still over a month to go before the transfer window closes, so keep an eye out for further updates on this page.