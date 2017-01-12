Sunny days headed for Copenhagen

DMI finally has some good news to cheer people up. Following a week of sombre weather and lifeless skies, sunny days are bound for Copenhagen.

From Tuesday, Copenhagen can expect temperatures of 20-21 degrees every day for an entire week. And what’s more: it will be sunny with few clouds and a lot less windy.

No heatwave, but pretty pleasant

“With a wet weekend over, the sun will come out and the wind will decline as well,” Bolette Brødsgaard, the chief weather forecaster at DMI, promised DR.

While Copenhagen won’t be experiencing another heatwave like the one that recently swept over Europe anytime soon, it won’t see a lot of rain (2 mm on Saturday is the only precipitation forecast) in what looks set to be a pleasant week all round.