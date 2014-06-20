Following an extremely rainy Sunday, the outlook in Denmark will get brighter once Monday is in the rear-view mirror, according to state meteorologist DMI.

Today will be cloudy in many spots, with the occasional shower, until things start to clear up by the afternoon.

“Monday won’t be anything to shout about,” DMI meteorologist Jesper Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet. “Temperatures across the country will be between 17 and 20 degrees.”