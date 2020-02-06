 Supermarkets hesitant about banning sales of energy drinks to youths - The Post

Supermarkets hesitant about banning sales of energy drinks to youths

Fully stocked for the 11 am lunch break (photo: AlienFood)
February 6th, 2020 5:41 pm| by Roselyne Min

Grocery giant Coop, the owner of Kvickly, Fakta and the Brugsen stores, is not interested in banning the sale of energy drinks to young people under the age of 16.

“The decision must be taken on a health and political basis. We are not the ones to make the conclusion,” said Lars Aarup, the head of communications and analysis at Coop.

However, Coop does have regulations regarding energy drinks. Among other things, its shops do not target children when advertising energy drinks.

Salling Group, which owns Netto, Føtex and Bilka, does not intend to implement an age limit either – unless legislation stipulates one.

High consumption rate
According to a DTU Food Institute survey in 2014, 27 percent of Danes between the ages of 10 and 35 consume energy drinks once a month.

Despite no current regulation against energy drink purchases by young people, the National Food Authority suggests that youngsters under the age of 18 should not drink energy drinks.

READ ALSO: More parties eyeing ban on energy drinks for children

Food minister Mogens Jensen is considering bringing up the topic in Parliament

“We need to stop this consumption among children,” said Jensen.

The Lidl supermarket chain and Min Købmand in Daugård are among the frontrunners to implement bans so far.

