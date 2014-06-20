The suspected gunman in the Christiania shootout on Wednesday night, which resulted in two policemen and a civilian being shot in the freetown, has died in the City Hospital, Rigshospitalet.
The 25-year-old suspect, Mesa Hodzic, sustained gunshot wounds when confronted by the police at an address in Kastrup early on Thursday morning.
One of the policemen he shot remains in a critical condition and the man was charged with attempted murder in absentia at a local court on Thursday.
Known by police
The now-deceased suspect was a Danish national born in Bosnia Hercegovina. He fled the nation aged four with his parents during the war in the Balkan region.
He was known by the police as being part of the cannabis trade on Pusher Street in Christiania. In 2010, he was held in remand for attempted murder along with his father – a charge of which he was acquitted.
Moreover, following his arrest yesterday, it was reported he was a sympathiser of the Islamic terror organisation IS.
In the wake of the shootings, the residents of Christiania have vowed to shut down Pusher Street, starting today.