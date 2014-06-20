The suspected gunman in the Christiania shootout on Wednesday night, which resulted in two policemen and a civilian being shot in the freetown, has died in the City Hospital, Rigshospitalet.

The 25-year-old suspect, Mesa Hodzic, sustained gunshot wounds when confronted by the police at an address in Kastrup early on Thursday morning.

One of the policemen he shot remains in a critical condition and the man was charged with attempted murder in absentia at a local court on Thursday.