Contact us Advertise with us

Suspected Christiania shooter dead

25-year-old succumbed to wounds sustained during his arrest

The suspect was known to the police (photo: City Police) The suspect was known to the police (photo: City Police)
September 2nd, 2016 9:42 am| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The suspected gunman in the Christiania shootout on Wednesday night, which resulted in two policemen and a civilian being shot in the freetown, has died in the City Hospital, Rigshospitalet.

The 25-year-old suspect, Mesa Hodzic, sustained gunshot wounds when confronted by the police at an address in Kastrup early on Thursday morning.

One of the policemen he shot remains in a critical condition and the man was charged with attempted murder in absentia at a local court on Thursday.



READ MORE: Three shot in Christiania: Policeman in critical condition

Known by police
The now-deceased suspect was a Danish national born in Bosnia Hercegovina. He fled the nation aged four with his parents during the war in the Balkan region.

He was known by the police as being part of the cannabis trade on Pusher Street in Christiania. In 2010, he was held in remand for attempted murder along with his father – a charge of which he was acquitted.

Moreover, following his arrest yesterday, it was reported he was a sympathiser of the Islamic terror organisation IS.

In the wake of the shootings, the residents of Christiania have vowed to shut down Pusher Street, starting today.

Related Posts


Latest News

Ugly Douglas promises to be a breathtaking journey! (photo: Uppercut dance Facebook page)
You ain’t see HC Andersen like this before
Have fun at quiz nights! (photo: iStock)
Early-September Events: The exact opposite of a wake in fact
The suspect was known to the police (photo: City Police)
Suspected Christiania shooter dead
A performative arena is expected at Nauman's exhibition (photo: James Isberner © MCA Chicago)
Early-September Art: On the trail of Copenhagen Contemporary
Can Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the government get their ideas pushed through? (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
2025 negotiations begin today
Get ready to see another side of the Danes (photo: iStock)
Coming Up Soon: Unlocking the secrets of Danish humour with a translator

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved